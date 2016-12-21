This could statistically be the worst season of Russell Wilson's Seahawks career. But the big prizes are all still within reach.

In maybe the most important sense, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson can say this is the season he went 5-for-5 — five seasons in the NFL, five playoff berths.

“That’s a huge deal to be able to go to the playoffs again,’’ Wilson said Wednesday.

And ultimately, it’s the playoffs that will determine the lasting legacy of this season.

In many other ways, this has been maybe the rockiest season of Wilson’s Seahawks career, as evidenced in part by the fact that he was not named to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday, instead consigned to the role of alternate — Wilson has played or been named to the game each of his previous four seasons.

Not that anyone really cares too much about that, but the Pro Bowl non-selection was sort of a national acknowledgement that this has not been the kind of season Wilson intended.

“It hasn’t gone as good as I wanted to,’’ Wilson admitted Wednesday.

It’s a season that currently has Wilson projected for a career low in touchdowns (18) and a career high in interceptions (13) as well as what would be a career-low 90.0 passer rating.

The most obvious reason has been well-documented, the trio of injuries (to ankle, knee and pec) that began in the second half of the first game of the season and still appear to be hampering him some, injuries that also are the main reason he has just 219 yards rushing and is averaging 3.7 yards per carry — his previous career lows were 489 yards rushing and 5.2 per carry in his rookie season of 2012.

“It’s been a little tough because of the battling with injuries and stuff, I haven’t been able to bring the extra Juju, I say, as much as I’ve wanted to for seven or eight games, maybe more,’’ he said Wednesday.

The hope is that Wilson may be able to bring that “Juju’’ in the playoffs, especially if the Seahawks can get a bye through to the divisional round.

If that happens, it could mean Seattle would play only two games from Dec. 15 to at least Jan. 14 and maybe finally allow Wilson to fully heal (or as much as he will be able to during the season).

The Thursday game created a challenge for Wilson and the rest of the Seahawks in playing two games in five days.

But it then allowed an extra two days of rest before Saturday’s game against Arizona. Seattle could clinch the No. 2 seed this weekend and then Seattle coach Pete Carroll might have a decision on his hands of whether to even play Wilson in the season finale against the 49ers.

Faced with a similar scenario last year, the Seahawks played it straight up against Arizona, playing their regulars and usual and winning 36-6 in a game that had no impact on Seattle’s post-season.

But the injuries Wilson has had this year could alter that thinking.

Seattle, though, has a game to win and a No. 2 seed to clinch first.

Wilson said Wednesday that the couple extra days after last weekend should help against Arizona Saturday.

“I feel great now,’’ he said Wednesday. “I’m getting way better, I’m feeling really back to normal. Any time you have those three days when you play Thursday night, that kind of gave me a few extra days.’’

What Wilson says he will continue to do for now is wear a brace on his knee.

“I practice without it,’’ he said Wednesday. “I think at this point I’d rather be smart because like I was saying, the goal is to win. The goal is to win it all and I think just being smart. I slid the other day and the brace snapped in half so it’s just one of those things, I definitely could go without it most likely — not most likely but I could. I think just for safety and being smart right now it’s probably the smartest thing to do.”

It’s worth wondering if that could change in the playoffs, especially if Seattle gets the bye week and Wilson gets even healthier, maybe literally able to finally break loose like past seasons.

That could go a long way toward helping Wilson change his assessment of this season, as well.