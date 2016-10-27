Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was a limited participant in practice again on Thursday due to pectoral and knee injuries. But he said before practice began Thursday that his plan is to play Sunday against the Saints.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was again listed as a limited participant in practice Thursday, as he had been on Wednesday — the first two times in his career he has not fully participated in practice.

Wilson is dealing with right pectoral and knee injuries, with the pectoral injury coming in Sunday’s 6-6 tie at Arizona.

Wilson, though, met the media before practice on Thursday and said his expectation is to play Sunday at New Orleans. And Wilson threw passes, appearing to do so as normally as usual, during the session of practice that is open to the media. Only the first half hour or so, when players do stretching and some light early drills, is open to the media. Wilson appeared to participate in those sessions the same as he usually does.

Asked before practice if there was a chance he could miss the game Sunday, Wilson said: “That’s not the plan. You know me, I will do everything I can to be ready at the highest level.”

Wilson talked about “being smart” in practice, meaning making sure he did nothing to make the injury worse, and taking a lighter workload likely has led to the limited designation. The Seahawks signed another former Wisconsin quarterback, Joel Stave, to the practice squad this week to help shoulder some pass throwing this week in practice.

While it’s expected Wilson will play, another player who did not participate in practice — safety Kam Chancellor — could be in danger of missing a third straight game.

Chancellor suffered a groin injury in practice two weeks ago Thursday and has not played in the last two games and has not practiced since the injury. If he is again out he would again be replaced by Kelcie McCray, who has started the past two games at strong safety.

Six other players were also listed as not participating — OT Bradley Sowell (knee), DE Michael Bennett (knee), LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle), CB DeAndre Elliott (hamstring), RB Thomas Rawls (fibula) and TE Luke Willson (knee).

That Sowell was again out would seem to indicate rookie George Fant will get his first start at left tackle. Sowell suffered an MCL sprain Sunday but was said on Wednesday that he was making a quick recovery. However, not practicing the last two days would decrease the odds of him playing Sunday. Fant — who replaced Sowell for the end of Sunday’s game — and fellow rookie Rees Odhiambo have been taking the reps at left tackle. Fant would get the nod ahead of Odhiambo at left tackle.

Bennett is resting a knee injury that dates to the Atlanta game on Oct. 16 but he played through it last week at Arizona and is expected to play against the Saints.

Four players who did not take part Wednesday returned to practice Thursday — Richard Sherman, Bobby Wagner, Jimmy Graham and Tyler Lockett — with all expected to play against the Saints.