Seahawks punter Jon Ryan had some fun with the idea he could kick a deflated football 62 yards.

Seahawks punter Jon Ryan briefly found himself as a trending topic on Facebook Wednesday night for something that he called “the most ludicrous thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life.’’

The story began when a Patriots fan on Twitter published screen grabs of Ryan holding the ball before his last punt of Monday night’s game against Buffalo, a 62-yarder, with the caption “more deflated balls in a Walt Anderson game?’’ Anderson, the referee for Monday night’s game, was also the referee for the New England playoff game that led to the Deflate-gate controversy.

The story might have been confined to a few Tweets if it had not been picked up by USA Today’s “For The Win’’ which published a story with the headline “Did Seattle punter use deflated ball?’’

That then led to it getting shared on Facebook and via other social media and eventually drawing the notice of Ryan.

The answer, Ryan said emphatically, is no, saying that to even ask the question is absurd. Ryan said it’s “clearly shadows’’ that created any illusion of deflation with the ball in the picture.

“You would have to do no more than a 30-second Google search to figure out how the balls are prepared and what goes on to do that,’’ Ryan said. “But apparently these people would rather write ridiculous things on their Twitter pages or whatever.

“If you ever took a science class past maybe the fourth-grade level you would know that a flat football doesn’t fly real well when it’s kicked. So it’s like even if you thought all that was going on, if you had at least a fourth-grade education it’d be like ‘hey, a flat football wouldn’t be kicked as far.’’’

As Ryan explained, kicking balls — generally referred to as K-balls — are different than those used during other downs, shipped in new before each game, a process the NFL went to in 1999 to avoid kickers manipulating them.

One equipment person from each team is allowed 45 minutes before the game to brush and towel the balls. The balls are then put in a bag and brought out to the field and then entered into the game for kicking situations.

“Both teams use the same balls when it comes to kicking,’’ Ryan said. “So to say (he used a deflated ball) is the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard in my life would be a compliment to this guy or the people who wrote it, because it’s that stupid.’’

Ryan, though, liked the idea that anyone thought he could actually kick a deflated ball that far — or actually indent a properly inflated ball with his fingers.

“The ball has to be almost completely flat to get your fingers dug into it,’’ Ryan said. “I’ll say it looks bad-ass, though.’’