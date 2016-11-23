The Seahawks signed George Farmer to the 53-man roster Sunday to fill the open roster spot created the day before with the waiving of OL J'Marcus Webb.

The Seahawks on Wednesday signed running back George Farmer to the 53-man roster from their practice squad to fill an opening created with the waiving on Tuesday of offensive lineman J’Marcus Webb.

The Seahawks needed to add running back depth with C.J. Prosise out indefinitely with a broken shoulder blade and Troymaine Pope likely out at least a few weeks with a high ankle sprain.

Farmer, who played primarily receiver at USC, was used as a running back by the Seahawks in training camp before being waived as injured the last week of the preseason. Farmer said he hurt his foot in practice.

Farmer will likely be one of the three tailbacks available for Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay along with Thomas Rawls and Alex Collins.

The Seahawks also signed fullback Malcolm Johnson to the practice squad. Johnson has played in 19 games over the last two years with the Cleveland Browns.

