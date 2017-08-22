TV ratings for Seahawks preseason games are up so far this season from last year.

Given the controversy over how some players are protesting during the national anthem and that TV ratings for the entire NFL were down some last season from previous years — about nine percent overall and six percent for the playoffs — there figures to be more attention than ever given to this season’s numbers.

So far so good for the Seahawks, whose TV ratings for each of their first two preseason games are substantially higher than in 2016.

Seattle’s first preseason game against the Chargers drew a 24.6 rating and 46 share on Q13 Fox, dwarfing the numbers from the 2016 preseason opener, a game at Kansas City that had a 16.3 rating.

One caveat — this year’s opener was on a Sunday night where the 2016 opener was on a Saturday afternoon. There tend to be more people watching TV on Sunday nights than Saturday afternoons (and the rating, recall, is the percentage of the overall TV audience watching at that time. The share is the percentage of people who are watching TV at that particular time who are tuned in).

The second preseason game, though, presents a more apples-to-apples comparison — in fact, each was a home game against the Minnesota Vikings.

This year’s game against Minnesota drew a 27.7 rating and 51 share. Last year’s game against the Vikings had a 23.1 rating. Last year’s game, though, was on a Thursday while this year’s was on a Friday — the TV audience is often lower on a Friday night than a Thursday.

The rating for this year’s Minnesota game went up both from the week before and the season before coming after Michael Bennett sat for the anthem and during a week when it was speculated more Seahawks might join him. Ultimately, Bennett was joined by center Justin Britt standing with a hand on Bennett’s shoulder and cornerback Jeremy Lane standing in front of Bennett with his back turned to the field and the rest of the team which was standing on the sidelines with locked arms facing the flag.

The Seahawks don’t always include TV rating information in their weekly press releases distributed to the media. But they did this week, putting the TV rating and share for the Minnesota game in bold.

Maybe the team was just providing helpful info. But it’s possible the Seahawks were also making a point.