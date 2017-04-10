The Seahawks will host the Vikings and Chiefs in the preseason in 2017 and play at the Chargers and Raiders.

The Seahawks’ 2017 preseason scheduled will be highlighted by trips to Los Angeles to serve as the Chargers’ first opponent since moving from San Diego and to Oakland, where it’s possible Seattle could see Marshawn Lynch on the other sideline.

The Seahawks will also host Minnesota in week two and Kansas City in week three in the preseason — all NFL teams released their preseason schedules Monday afternoon.

Only one game has a set date — a home game in week three against the Chiefs on Aug. 25 at 5 .m. that will be televised on CBS and according to Pro Football Talk could serve as the television debut for Tony Romo. Dates and times for the other three games will be set later.

Seattle will be the visiting team in what will be the Chargers’ first game in their temporary home — the 30,000-seat StubHub Center in Carson — after the team moved from San Diego. The Chargers will play two seasons there before moving to a new stadium in Inglewood. Week one games will be played anywhere from Aug. 10-14.

The Seahawks will again close out the preseason against the Raiders, as they have every year since 2006. Lynch is talking with the Raiders about coming out of retirement to play for Oakland this year so he could be on the other sideline for that game.

However, it would be unlikely that Lynch would play in the game since starters often play little, if at all, in the final game of the preseason. The game will be played either Aug. 31 or Sept. 1.

Teams largely set up their own preseason schedules and Seattle’s this year is about as good as the team could get in one key area — ease of travel — with both road games against California opponents.

An exact date for the beginning of Seattle’s training camp will be set later. But under terms of the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, camp cannot begin earlier than 15 days prior to the first preseason game.