Seahawks general manager John Schneider said the team 'didn't take lightly' signing Tramaine Brock in the wake of a domestic violence arrest.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider said the team went “above and beyond’’ in investigating a domestic violence allegation involving cornerback Tramaine Brock before signing him earlier this week.

Brock was released by the 49ers in April when he was arrested on a charge of felony domestic violence and child endangerment charges and booked into Santa Clara County Jail in California with officers reporting, according to ESPN, that an adult woman “had visible injuries.’’ After charges were initially filed in June the Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office announced last week it had decided there was insufficient evidence to go forward, in part because the alleged victim declined to testify.

Brock had planned to take visits to multiple teams before deciding but instead agreed to terms with Seattle during his first trip.

Schneider, during his regular pre-game radio show on ESPN 710 Seattle and the team’s flagship radio network, said “it’s not a situation that we take lightly’’ and then noted that the team drafted Frank Clark in 2015 after he also had a domestic violence charge, which was later plead down to disorderly conduct.

“We went through some things with Frank Clark when we drafted him so we really learned some lessons there about going above and beyond what you need to do in terms of making sure you are on the up and up,’’ Schneider said.

Schneider said the team first brought Brock in for a visit to Seattle on April 19 thinking at that time that there would be no charges.

Schneider reiterated what the team has already said that the Seahawks had both their own investigators look into the incident as well as hiring an outside private investigator “just to make sure everything matched up and it did.’’

Brock started the last two seasons for the 49ers and played with San Francisco since 2010 before being released in April.

Schneider said the team will first look at Brock as a nickel back and that he was expected to play against the Vikings.

Jeremy Lane is the team’s starting nickelback but Schneider said it was unclear how much he would play after sitting out last week with a groin injury.

NOTES

— Seahawks who were listed as not expected to play were receivers Paul Richardson and Tyler Lockett, running back Thomas Rawls, safety Mike Tyson, linebackers K.J. Wright, Michael Wilhoite and D.J. Alexander and tight end Luke Willson.

Richardson suffered a sprained shoulder last week against the Chargers. He practiced this week in non-contact drills but the team decided to hold him out for another week.

Rawls had been ruled out earlier due to a sprained ankle suffered last week.

Lockett, Richardson, Rawls and Willson all were among those taking part in pre-game drills.

Also appearing unlikely to play was running back C.J. Prosise who was not in uniform for pre-game warmups. Prosise had practiced during the week and was not mentioned as a player not expected to see action.