Here are five players worth watching when the Seahawks host Kansas City Friday night at CenturyLink Field.

The Seahawks host the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday night in their third preseason game, one traditionally regarded as a “dress rehearsal’’ for the regular season.

The Seahawks are expected to play their starters throughout the first two quarters and one series into the third quarter to give them the feeling of what it’s like to come out of the locker room and take the field one more time.

“Hopefully our guys will come out in the second half, depending on how it goes in the first half, and they may get some plays in the second half,” coach Pete Carroll said. “ … It is a normal procedure. The process of getting them ready to extend your play time. That’s just typically how we’ve done it.”

Here are five players to watch:

Left tackle Rees Odhiambo

The second-year player from Boise State will get his first start stepping in for George Fant, who is out for the season because of a knee injury. The Seahawks traded for Matt Tobin this week, and he will play against the Chiefs. And down the road, the Seahawks could use Luke Joeckel at left tackle — he started there for three years while with Jacksonville. But Odhiambo is the preferred option with the team wanting to keep Joeckel at left guard.

Odhiambo had some struggles last week when he replaced Fant. But Carroll and offensive-line coach Tom Cable said they think he is ready to win a starting job, with Carroll adding that Odhiambo having a week to prepare as a starter should help.

“I think he settled down into understanding about the opportunity,’’ Carroll said. “I think he is very level-headed about it, and just judging from the week I think he is ready to have a really solid football game. He is going to get checked out. They got really good guys over there, so it will be a good opportunity for him with some really legit matchups whomever they throw at him.”

Cornerback Jeremy Lane

Lane, who played just 12 snaps last week in his first action of the preseason after sitting out the opener because of a groin issue, is attempting to hold off rookie Shaquill Griffin to win the job as the starting right cornerback in the base offense as well as veteran Tramaine Brock for the nickel spot.

The Seahawks eased him in last week, but Lane figures to be on the field as long as the rest of the starters Friday. Expect Brock also to play more this week because DeAndre Elliott, who has been the backup nickel much of camp, is dealing with a concussion.

Running back Chris Carson

The rookie seventh-round draft pick appears a lock for the roster after strong performances the first two weeks, both running the ball and on special teams — he forced a fumble on a kickoff against the Vikings.

But with Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise again out, Carson figures to again go second in the rotation after veteran Eddie Lacy. And the question now might not be so much if he’s on the roster but if can work his way up the depth chart to become a part of the game-day rotation.

Wide receiver/defensive back J.D. McKissic

Tyler Lockett again will sit out as he continues his comeback from a broken tibia and fibula suffered Dec. 24. That means McKissic again will handle the bulk of the return duties, which could help him land a spot on the 53-man roster.

McKissic also can play receiver and running back, adding valuable depth at each spot. But it’s the returning that could be most valuable to start the year if the team decides it wants to ease some of Lockett’s workload — assuming Lockett is ready for the start of the regular season.

Carroll made it clear Thursday that McKissic — who was claimed off waivers in December and played in the season finale and in both playoff games — has caught his eye.

“I really like this guy,” Carroll said. “Golly, he plays so hard, his suddenness shows up. He practices just like the guys I’m talking about. He practices full speed every single step. When he gets in the game, he does the same thing. … We are moving him around, doing a lot of things with him. The return game for sure. He can play receiver, he can play running back, he can do it all. He’s a very valuable player as he’s merging with us, and I hope he can have another good game, another good game, and be clear when it comes down to putting the team together.”

Wide receiver Jermaine Kearse

Could Kearse really be on the roster bubble? Most signs point to no. The Seahawks have little to gain financially by waiving him — he has a dead-salary-cap number this year of $3.66 million with the team saving only $366,666 by releasing him (though they could save some money in pure cash because he is due a base salary of $2.2 million this year).

Kearse also has been reliable from an availability standpoint through the years, missing just two games in five seasons due to injury. That could be key with Lockett still being eased back and rookie third-round pick Amara Darboh having already suffered two injuries that either knocked him out of games or prevented him from playing.

And other than Kasen Williams, none of the young receivers has really done much to appear to warrant a roster spot instead. Kearse also has seemed to get basically roster-lock treatment in the preseason, playing just 26 snaps. But then you never really know. Kearse, who has one catch for 20 yards in the preseason, might want to give the coaches another reminder of what he has meant to the team through the years.