The Seahawks on Tuesday made an expected roster move, placing receiver Tyler Lockett on Injured Reserve, which means his season is over.

The Seahawks then filled Lockett’s spot on the 53-man roster by promoting receiver Kasen Williams from the practice squad.

Williams, a former Skyline High and University of Washington standout, was on the 53-man roster for the final two games of the 2015 season as well as both playoff games, but has been on the practice squad for most of this season, signed on Sept. 20 after having been waived in the cutdown to the regular season roster limit of 53.

Promoting Williams gives the Seahawks five receivers on their 53-man roster — Doug Baldwin, Jermaine Kearse, Paul Richardson, Tanner McEvoy and Williams.

J.D. McKissic, claimed off of waivers from Atlanta last week, can also play receiver — that was his primary position at Arkansas State and with the Falcons — though he is listed by the Seahawks as a running back.

Lockett suffered a season-ending broken right tibia and fibula in the second quarter of Saturday’s 34-31 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field.

Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Lockett’s surgery went well and that the team expects he can make a full recovery in time for the 2017 season.

The promotion to the 53-man roster marks another chance for Williams, who appeared to be making a breakthrough in his NFL career at the end of last season and then in the off-season before being waylaid by a hamstring injury during training camp.

A former Parade All-American Player of the Year at Skyline who then went on to make 162 catches at Washington — third-most in school history — Williams was signed to Seattle’s roster in June, 2015 and spent most of the 2015 season on the practice squad before being promoted to the 53-man roster late in the season when injuries shelved Paul Richardson and Ricardo Lockette.

Williams played 28 snaps in the final two regular season games of 2015, making one catch for eight yards and one rush (a pass called a lateral) for five yards in a 36-6 win at Arizona.

He then saw action in both playoff games — on the field for four snaps of a wildcard playoff win over the Vikings and six snaps in the divisional playoff loss to Carolina — without recording a statistic.

Williams was cited several times by coaches and teammates as one of the standouts of the off-season program.

But Williams was bothered throughout training camp by a hamstring injury and played sparingly in the pre-season, seeing action in just one game without making a catch and then waived in the cutdown to 53.

“It’s super frustrating,” Williams told the Times near the end of training camp. “Just because every single day, when I’m seeing other guys get reps and everybody has the ability to play, and for me it’s just like ‘man, I wish I was out here.’

“Injuries do screw things up and make it nerve-wracking. You never know what coaches are thinking about — you gotta take advantage of opportunities.”

Once he was healthy enough to practice consistently, the team re-signed him to the practice squad.

Now he gets another shot for as long as the Seahawks’ season lasts.