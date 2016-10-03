The Seahawks on Monday placed linebacker Mike Morgan on Injured Reserve and signed Jordan Tripp to take his place on the 53-man active roster.

While the Seahawks came out of Sunday’s 27-17 win over the New York Jets without any new ailments, the team on Monday placed linebacker Mike Morgan on Injured Reserve so he can deal with a nagging sports hernia issue.

Coach Pete Carroll said Morgan, who is the team’s starting strongside linebacker and a key member of special teams, will have surgery Tuesday in Philadelphia and will likely be sidelined 4-6 weeks. Being placed on IR, though, means Morgan has to be out at least eight weeks before he could return.

Teams can recall one player each season from IR and Morgan so far is the only candidate to be brought back — Carroll said it is a possibility Morgan will return.

Carroll said the procedure is similar to one that RB Marshawn Lynch had last season also performed by Dr. William C. Meyers. Morgan made a visit to Philadelphia during the pre-season to have the injury examined. He was limited in practice last week after the injury again flared up but was able to play nine snaps against the Jets on Sunday.

To take Morgan’s place on the 53-man roster, the Seahawks signed linebacker Jordan Tripp from the practice squad. Tripp, who played at Montana, played in 12 games with Jacksonville last season and 13 with Miami in 2014. Tripp was a fifth-round pick by Miami in 2014.

Carroll said Kevin Pierre-Louis and Cassius Marsh could also help fill Morgan’s linebacker snaps.

The strongside linebacker role has become something of a complementary position in Seattle’s defense as Morgan has typically come off the field when Seattle is in the nickel, which it has played almost 69 percent of the time so far this season.

The Seahawks also on Monday released quarterback Jake Heaps off the practice squad and waived offensive lineman Terry Poole off of injured reserve.

Heaps had been signed to the practice squad to give Seattle another QB after Russell Wilson suffered an ankle injury against Miami in the season opener.

Poole, a fourth-round pick of Seattle in 2015, has not played in a game for the Seahawks.

Carroll also said that defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson is having surgery to repair a broken bone in his hand and will be out two or three weeks. Jefferson has been playing with the injury throughout the season.

And Carroll also said RB Thomas Rawls will be out another 2-4 weeks or so with a hairline fracture in his fibula. Rawls suffered the injury against the Rams on Sept. 18 and Carroll said it typically takes 4-6 weeks to recover from.