Among the many decisions by officials that left the Seahawks baffled later was a call by head linesman Greg Bradley to rule that New Orleans’ Tim Hightower had been tackled in bounds after taking a pass for no gain late in the fourth quarter.

Hightower was slammed out of bounds by Kelcie McCray, and the Seahawks figured that would stop the clock, and preserve a timeout. Instead, Bradley — after initially appearing to begin signaling to stop the clock — motioned to keep it going.

That forced an incensed Carroll to call Seattle’s final timeout with 2:22 remaining in the game.

Carroll said “it looked like” Hightower was out of bounds.

“I was working with the rest of the timeouts if the clock was running,” Carroll said. “You guys saw it better than I did. You guys can write about it. I didn’t see it.”

Carroll said he was told that Hightower “got knocked away from the line of scrimmage” stopping his forward progress in bounds, which is why it was ruled to keep the clock running.

“I didn’t see it that way but that’s what they called,” he said.

A sack on third down then allowed the Saints to run out the rest of the clock to the two-minute warning, with New Orleans then kicking a field goal after the two-minute warning. Seattle then got the ball back down 25-20 with 1:50 left and no timeouts.

Fant draws more than faint praise

As had been anticipated, undrafted rookie free agent George Fant got the start at left tackle in place of Bradley Sowell, who suffered a sprained MCL last week.

Fant drew two penalties in the first quarter — for clipping and a false start. But from there coach Pete Carroll said he thought Fant played well.

“I thought he did OK,” Carroll said. “A little antsy early on, jumped once or twice. But all in all I thought he must have done pretty well. We weren’t talking about him, he wasn’t having any issues. That’s a tremendous boost for us to get him to play like that. That’s going to help us down the road.”

Seahawks say there’s no fatigue

If fatigue caught up to the Seattle defense in the second half, as the Saints went on scoring drives of 74, 71 and 52 to rally, no one was saying.

It was an obvious question since last week the Cardinals ran 90 plays, the third-most by a Seattle opponent ever.

But players insisted they felt fine as did Carroll.

“They responded beautifully,” Carroll said. “They are fine in the locker room right now. … They handled it well.”