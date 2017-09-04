Pete Carroll opened his USC program to Jake Olson in 2009, when the boy, then 12, was about to lose his sight due to a rare form of eye cancer. He says he was thrilled to see Olson have his moment on Saturday

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was watching on TV Saturday night when, toward the end of the Trojans’ win against Western Michigan, USC’s blind long snapper Jake Olson got into his stance and snapped the football on an extra point for the first time in his college football career.

Olson was born with a form of eye cancer called retinoblastoma and he lost his left eye at the age of 10 months.

He grew up a huge USC football fan. In 2009, when Olson was 12, he formed a special relationship with the Carroll and the Trojans when USC opened its football program to Olson after they found out he was about to have surgery and would likely lose his right eye, rendering him blind.

Carroll has maintained his relationship with Olson and the coach said he cried when he watched Olson snap that ball against Western Michigan, effectively fulfilling his dream of being a USC football letter winner.

“I was so excited to see it I couldn’t stop crying. It was thrilling,” Carroll said, adding that he’d known beforehand that it was going to happen. “That was an incredible moment. I’m so glad that coach (Clay) Helton figured out a way to create an opportunity for Jake to show what he could do. This is just an extraordinary young man.”

USC coach Clay Helton told reporters after the game that he talked to Western Michigan coach Tim Lester prior to the game to tell him what he had planned for Olson and seek the Broncos’ cooperation in not rushing Olson before his snap.

“There’s just something about Jake,” Carroll said. “He’s a huge story. He’s one for all of us. Courage and character and grit and vision and special qualities that few people would be able to hold onto.”

Olson’s dream of playing for the Trojans has come true, but the 20-year-old has other stuff on the list of things he wants to do.

“I don’t know if Jake was thinking about being a snapper when he was 11 or 12,” Carroll said. “What Jake wanted to do was play in the Masters. He wanted to go to that course from before he lost his sight, walk that course from before he lost his sight so he’d always have a vision of what it looked in his mind firsthand so that when he went to play it when he couldn’t see, he could still play it.

“And that was before he had a golf swing. He has an extraordinary golf swing and can hit the heck out of the ball.”