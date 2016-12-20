Seahawks coach Pete Carroll indicated Tuesday the team anticipates punter Jon Ryan and defensive lineman Michael Bennett being okay to play Saturday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says he thinks punter Jon Ryan will be able to play Saturday against Arizona after having suffered a concussion in Thursday’s 24-3 win over the Rams.

Carroll said Ryan is “still in the (concussion) protocol” an that “he still has to get to it.”

But Carroll said the team isn’t anticipating having to sign another punter “but we’re ready” if they need to.

Ryan was injured when he took a hard hit to the head at the end of a 26-yard run on a fake punt in the fourth quarter.

Carroll also said defensive lineman Michael Bennett, who “wrenched his neck” on a tackle in the second half of the game should also be fine for Saturday.

“Mike’s doing all right,” Carroll said. “He’s participating in walk through today and we’ll take care of him during the week, make sure he’s good and ready to play. We’ll know more after he gets on the practice field today and the next couple days.”

Carroll also said there remains a chance that running back C.J. Prosise, who suffered a broken shoulder blade against the Eagles on Nov. 20, could be ready for the post-season.

“The update I have for you is that he’s pretty solid, he’s doing well,” Carroll said. “We’re getting some good feedback, he’s doing a lot of movement stuff now, his rehab is getting real serious now. He’s four weeks now into it, so a couple weeks from now there’s a chance that he’s in pretty good shape. He’s got to work really hard these next two weeks to get back in conditioning because there’s a good part of this, the first three weeks, where he couldn’t run. He’s having to catch up now so we’ll see what happens. We’re hopeful, that’s why we’ve kept him on and all that. We’ll see what happens.”