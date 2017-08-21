Offensive lineman Luke Joeckel sat out practice Monday but coach Pete Carroll said that was just to give him more recovery time following Friday's game.

Luke Joeckel for now now is staying at left guard for the Seahawks as they instead will give Rees Odhiambo a chance this week to show what he can do at left tackle.

During Monday’s practice, though, Joeckel wasn’t playing anywhere as the team gave him a day off after he played 37 snaps in a 20-13 preseason Friday over the Vikings.

Joeckel is coming off of ACL/MCL surgery last October when he was with Jacksonville and such maintenance days are going to be just part of the deal, coach Pete Carroll said.

“Luke played almost 40 plays in the game,” Carroll said. “We just rested him because of playing on the turf. We just wanted to make sure we give him a good rest coming back today. He is ready to go. He is fine.”

Carroll said that when Joeckel does make it back to practice this week he is likely to stick at left guard and not go to left tackle, with the team preparing to go this week with Rees Odhiambo and give him a shot in Friday’s preseason game against the Chiefs to see if he can take over for George Fant.

“I don’t know that yet,” Carroll said when asked if Joeckel would play any left tackle this week in practice. “We will see how this week turns out here. He has been doing it all throughout camp. So it’s not an issue for us at all.”

Here are other personnel updates from Monday’s practice:

— K.J. Wright was back in pads at practice Monday after missing last week to have a “process” done to help his knee. Carroll emphasized Wright had no injury but that instead the team just wanted to have Wright have the “process” to help his knee make it through the season during the preseason. “K.J. is fine,” Carroll said. “We just eased him in today. He will go full tomorrow. He feels great. Everything worked out beautifully, so the week he took to take care of himself, the process he went through seems to be perfect, so he feels great.”

— Cornerback Jeremy Lane played just 12 snaps Friday in his first game back after missing the opener with a groin injury. Carroll said that was by design. “It was his first game,” Carroll said. “We looked at this as his first game back. Doug (Baldwin) didn’t play much either (13 snaps). We kind of treated that like a first game for them, I think, I don’t know, if they had a dozen plays or something like that.”

— Running back C.J. Prosise did not practice on Monday after missing Friday’s game with a groin injury that crept up during the pre-game warmup. But Prosise did do some running after practice and Carroll said the team hopes he can play Friday saying that an MRI showed no damage. “He just tightened up for the game in pre-game,” Carroll said. “I watched it happen right before my eyes; he was working, he was going hard, and you could see that he kind of felt it, so he hasn’t quite gotten rid of it. He’s had an MRI and there’s no result from the MRI, so that’s a really good sign. Now we just have to get him loosened up and ready to go. We’d love to see him play this weekend.”

— Rookie receiver Amara Darboh returned to practice on Monday after being examined for a concussion in Friday’s game. “Yes, he is fine,” Carroll said. “He cleared everything.” Darboh also sat out the first game with a sternum injury and has yet to make a catch. But Carroll said the third-round pick has showed well in practice. “He’s been really impressive,,” Carroll said. “First, he’s been really smart, he’s picked a lot of stuff up, it comes easy to him, he practices really full-speed all the time, so you’re seeing a real good look from him. He can compete and battle with our guys. He’s made good, tough catches, he’s a good route runner. We think he’s going to be the kind of guy who will block well too, haven’t seen enough of that yet, and we also think he’ll be a receiver who can contribute on special teams. He’s looked good, he plays fast too; he runs a four-four (40-yard dash time), you can see it on the practice field. We just haven’t had enough chances to get him out there, but what we’ve seen has been very positive.”

— Sixth-round pick cornerback Mike Tyson remains out with what Carroll said is a “a groin pull.”