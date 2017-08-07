It remains unclear if Malik McDowell will play this season. But the Seahawks expect Frank Clark and Germain Ifedi back soon.

The Seahawks held their annual mock game Monday, an affair dominated by the passing of Russell Wilson, who threw two touchdown passes for the only scores in the game, and the No. 1 defense, which did not allow a point when on the field together as a unit.

There were no significant injuries apparent during the game but there were plenty of updates on injured players such as defensive linemen Malik McDowell and Frank Clark and offensive lineman Germain Ifedi from coach Pete Carroll afterward.

Here are the highlights:

— Clark has not practiced since being ejected last Thursday for striking Ifedi with a punch. Carroll confirmed today that Clark is being held out in part due to “coach’s discretion” as punishment for an incident that Carroll said in harsh words last week was not acceptable. But Carroll also said Clark is dealing with “a little knee thing he’s working on to make sure he’s okay. But he should be back next Wednesday/Thursday.” Carroll said the knee has “been bothering him a little bit. We know what’s going on. That was not really the issue.” Clark had not appeared injured prior to the fight but Carroll said Clark was not injured in the fight. Carroll also said that once Clark returns that the issue will be over with. “We’re moving on from here,” he said.

— Ifedi was in full pads for the practice today but took part only in individual drills. Carroll said he will be ready to go Wednesday — the Seahawks are taking Tuesday off. Carroll did not specify the nature of Ifedi’s injury saying only “he was banged a little bit, but he’s OK” though he obviously was hit in the face by Clark and appeared to have at least a bloody lip on the day of the fight.

— As for McDowell, the news continues to be not to expect him to play for quite a while, if at all this season. McDowell, the team’s first pick in the 2017 draft who was injured last month in an ATV accident, was in Seattle last week and officially reported to the team, which meant he had to be placed on the 90-man roster. The Seahawks then placed him on the Non-Football Injury list. Carroll said McDowell has not returned back home to Michigan to continue his rehab and that it remains unclear when he will return but said not to expect it for the start of the season (players on NFI at the start of the regular season have to sit out at least six weeks).

Said Carroll on McDowell: “He had a serious accident. He had multiple injuries. He had an injury to his head. It’s going to be quite a while, and we’re going to have to wait it out. He’s on NFI and is going to be there for a while. We’re just going to see how he progresses down the road. We’re not looking for him to get back in the immediate, not even for the first game of the season. We’re going to wait it out and see how he does.”

Asked to clarify McDowell’s injuries, Carroll spoke again of how the McDowell family has asked for the team to limit what it says about the nature of the injuries and how he was injured.

Asked if he there was more he could clarify about the injuries Carroll said: “Certainly there’s a concussion involved. But no, no there’s not.”

Asked if McDowell’s injuries are career-threatening Carroll said: “We don’t think so. We have to wait. He just turned 21. We’ve just got to wait him out. He’s a real young kid so he has plenty of time to get well. We have to make sure and take care.”

Asked if there’s a chance he plays this year, Carroll said: “I don’t know that. I’d like to hope so, but I don’t know that.”

Asked what the next step is for McDowell, Carroll said: “Just got to wait out recovery. He’s not working out yet. He can’t do anything as far as physical workouts. He’s walking is what he’s doing. He feels fine. It’s very frustrating for him because he feels fine, but he just has to make it through the recovery.”

— OL Luke Joeckel, who had ACL/MCL last October, did not practice today which Carroll said was precautionary. “Just a little sore from all the work,” Carroll said. “Just want to make sure and not push him too far knowing that there’s a big day coming up. He’s done everything up until now, and he’s done really well. Really like him in both spots. The experiment of, Can he play both spots? Can he be a starter at both spots? Yes is what we feel.”

— CB Jeremy Lane remains out with what Carroll said is “a slight soft tissue thing.” He said Lane “should be ready on Wednesday.”

— DL Jarran Reed took part in early work but not in the mock game with what Carroll said was a minor groin pull. Nazair Jones worked with the number one defense in his place.

— WR Kasen Williams is out after injuring the back of his leg on Sunday. Carroll said it’s not serious but enough to keep him out today. Carroll said he got stepped on.

— Carroll said none of the other players who were out today have serious issues, saying all were “soft tissue” injuries that should heal soon. Among those in that category are RB Mike Davis, LB D.J. Alexander, SS Delano Hill and LB Marcus Smith.

— Carroll said OL Justin Senior, who is on the PUP list with a knee injury, did some running on Monday but remains a long ways from returning.