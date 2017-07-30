Here are some Seahawks personnel updates from coach Pete Carroll following Sunday's practice.
As is typically the case for a first day of training camp, there were a number of personnel updates from the Seahawks Sunday. Here’s a recap:
- Coach Pete Carroll said the team hopes to get a contact extension done soon with strong safety Kam Chancellor, who is entering the final year of a four-year, $28 million contract signed in 2013. “We’ve worked long and hard on that,” Carroll said. “A lot of real positive stuff coming. We’re not quite there yet but I really think it’s nothing but positive stuff and hopefully well be able to get something finished soon.”
- Along with defensive tackle Malik McDowell being placed on the reserve/did not report list due to injuries sustained in a recent ATV accident, four other players have also been placed on various lists as they recover from injuries. Specifically, the team placed cornerback DeShawn Shead, receiver Tyler Lockett and offensive lineman Justin Senior on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list while defensive lineman Dion Jordan was placed on the non-football injury list. Any of the players can return to practice at any time. But being placed on the PUP list keeps the option that they could also begin the season on that list and not have to go on Injured Reserve, instead with the chance to return after six weeks.
- Carroll said Lockett, who is recovering from a broken tibia and fibula suffered last Dec. 24 against Arizona, should have “very short stay” on the PUP list. “He’s there just because it’s something we wanted to make sure and take care of,” Carroll said. “He didn’t clear his physical so that’s why we placed him there.”
- Shead recently had a “minor” surgery to clean up some cartilage issues in his knee, Carroll said — Shead suffered an ACL injury in the divisional playoff loss at Atlanta. Carroll said the procedure should “accelerate” Shead’s return though he said it remains unclear when he will be back.
- Jordan remains out with a knee injury that dates back to the 2016 season when he was with Miami. Jordan had another knee surgery in the spring after signing with Seattle. Carroll said Jordan is “doing really well” but that “it’s going to be a bit” before he will return. “Hoping he’ll be able to do something before the end of camp for sure,” Carroll said.
- Carroll said RB C.J. Prosise sat out practice due to the stomach flu. Otherwise, he said Prosise is “in good shape, ready to go. … just came in sick as a dog today.”
- A few players who had been nursing injuries in the spring but have been cleared to practice include receiver Tanner McEvoy and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson. Jefferson had knee surgery last season and was out through the offseason program but was on the field Sunday. McEvoy had a toe operation in the spring but also was back on the field Sunday.
