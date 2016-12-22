The Cardinals, Seattle's opponent this week, are ranked as high as 18th by Pro Football Focus and as low as 25th by several media members.

The Seahawks are coming off a 24-3 victory over Los Angeles that clinched the NFC West title and have remaining games against disappointing Arizona and woeful San Francisco, leading the national media members in our weekly survey of NFL power rankings to project them as the conference’s No. 2 playoff seed.

As the No. 2 seed, the Seahawks would have a playoff bye and then a home game in the divisional round. And as NFL.com’s Elliot Harrison notes, “The Seahawks are a different group at home.” Seattle (9-4-1) is 7-0 at CenturyLink Field and 2-4-1 on the road.

In this week’s power-rankings survey, the Seahawks are ranked as high as No. 3 by ESPN.com and as low as No. 11 by SI.com’s Chris Burke.

Up next are the Cardinals (5-8-1), who are coming off a 48-41 home loss to New Orleans. Saturday’s kickoff at CenturyLink Field is at 1:25 p.m., and Fox (Ch. 13) has the telecast. The Seahawks are favored by 8 1/2 points.

The Cardinals are ranked as high as 18th by Pro Football Focus and as low as 25th by several media members.

Here’s our roundup of Week 16 NFL power rankings:

SEATTLE TIMES (Jayson Jenks)

Seahawks rank: 5 (6 last week).

Seahawks comment: The Seahawks trail the Patriots by just two points for the scoring defense title. Good news for Seahawks: They still have the 49ers on the schedule.

Cardinals rank: 24 (23).

Cardinals comment: None.

Top 5: 1, New England; 2, Dallas; 3, Oakland; 4, New York Giants; 5, Seattle.

SI.COM (Chris Burke)

Seahawks rank: 11 (12).

Seahawks comment: “By beating the Rams on a Thursday night” is to dream division-clinching scenarios what an above-ground pool and a Blu-ray collection of Hillary Duff movies would be to the Price is Right Showcase Showdown. Great, thanks, but can we get to the important stuff now?

Cardinals rank: 25 (25).

Cardinals comment: The 48 points New Orleans hung on the scoreboard Sunday marked the most points ever allowed by the Cardinals in Arizona — they last gave up that many at home back in 1969, when they were the St. Louis Cardinals.

Top 5: 1, New England; 2, Dallas; 3, Atlanta; 4, Oakland; 5, Kansas City.

PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS

Seahawks rank: 5 (offense 24, defense 3).

Cardinals rank: 18 (18, 6).

Top 5: 1, New England; 2, Dallas; 3, Oakland; 4, Atlanta; 5, Seattle.

MMQB’S FINE 15 (Jenny Vrentas)

Seahawks rank: 5 (5).

Seahawks comment: Hated Richard Sherman’s sideline outburst over the offensive play-calling. Liked the way Pete Carroll handled it.

Cardinals rank: Not ranked.

Top 5: 1, New England; 2, Dallas; 3, Kansas City; 4, Oakland; 5, Seattle.

ESPN.COM

Seahawks rank: 3 (7).

Seahawks comment: These last few games for the Seahawks will be key in securing a first-round bye and at least one home playoff game. The Seahawks are 7-0 at home this season compared to 2-4-1 on the road. They’ll try to improve to 8-0 at home on Christmas Eve against the Cardinals.

Cardinals rank: 22 (19).

Cardinals comment: The Cardinals drop to 5-8-1 following their Week 15 loss to New Orleans, but let’s appreciate David Johnson for a second: On Sunday, Johnson set the Cardinals’ franchise record for scrimmage yards in a season and matched the Cardinals’ single-season touchdown record (17). He’ll look to add to that against the Seahawks on Saturday.

Top 5: 1, Dallas; 2, New England; 3, Seattle; 4, Oakland; 5, Atlanta.

YAHOO! SPORTS (Frank Schwab)

Seahawks rank: 4 (5).

Seahawks comment: The Seahawks have tried to give away the second seed in the NFC, but nobody else wants it. Now Seattle is back in the No. 2 spot with a home game against Arizona and a road game against San Francisco remaining. There’s no reason for them to not end up with a first-round bye.

Cardinals rank: 23 (22).

Cardinals comment: On Sunday, David Johnson became the first NFL player to gain 100 yards from scrimmage in each of his first 14 games of a season. He is having an unbelievable year. And really, Johnson’s great season makes the Cardinals’ record seem that much more disappointing.

Top 5: 1, Dallas; 2, New England; 3, Seattle; 4, Oakland; 5, Kansas City.

USA TODAY

Seahawks rank: 4 (6).

Seahawks comment: Even with Week 14 flop in Green Bay, they’re still in position to become second team ever to allow fewest points in five consecutive seasons.

Cardinals rank: 23 (24).

Cardinals comment: Team implosion keeps RB David Johnson out of MVP race, but he could become first player ever to have 100 scrimmage yards in all 16 games.

Top 5: 1, New England; 2, Dallas; 3, Seattle; 4, Pittsburgh; 5, New York Giants.

NFL.COM (Elliot Harrison)

Seahawks rank: 4 (5).

Seahawks comment: Another NFC West title for the Pete Carroll’s Seahawks. And while many across the pro football landscape have spent recent weeks panicking — or berating your hack writer for placing Seattle too high — this team is likely going to finish 11-4-1. The four losses that everyone’s been freaking out over? At Green Bay in December, where even the ’07 Patriots might lose … at Tampa Bay, after a 2,500-mile plane flight … at New Orleans, where superior ballclubs often fall to the Saints … and an early-season loss to a division rival, again on the road. The key for this group now is getting that first-round bye. The Seahawks are a different group at home.

Cardinals rank: 24 (23).

Cardinals comment: First things first: The Cardinals lost, and deserved to lose, to New Orleans. But that call against Sio Moore on Sunday was ridiculous. It was obvious Moore wasn’t trying to hit Drew Brees with his helmet. The Saints quarterback got hit by Kevin Minter, which essentially caused Moore to hit him in the head. Given that, had the 11-yard sack stood, the Cardinals would have knocked the Saints out of field-goal range in a one-score contest, the (bad judgment) call might have cost Bruce Arians’ team the game. Of course, J.J. Nelson dropping a deep ball that could’ve gone for a quick score when the team needed two quick scores didn’t help, either. Cardinals receivers dropping the football? Never!

Top 5: 1, New England; 2, Dallas; 3, Oakland; 4, Seattle; 5, Pittsburgh.

CBS SPORTS (Pete Prisco)

Seahawks rank: 4 (6).

Seahawks comment: They looked like the Seahawks we expect to see in beating up on the Rams. They are division champs.

Cardinals rank: 25 (25).

Cardinals comment: Special teams have killed the Cardinals all year. But what happened to the defense against the Saints?

Top 5: 1, New England; 2, Dallas; 3, Oakland; 4, Seattle; 5, Atlanta.

FOX SPORTS (Cameron DaSilva)

Seahawks rank: 7 (7).

Seahawks comment: The Seahawks were never threatened by the Rams, who were playing their first game without Jeff Fisher as head coach. They rolled to a victory, avoiding what could have been an all-too-common upset at the hands of the Rams. Seattle should be able to hold down the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

Cardinals rank: 24 (23).

Cardinals comment: David Johnson continues to look like an MVP candidate, but the Cardinals’ 5-8-1 record will prevent him from even contending for the award. Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald are question marks for next season, and while both are likely to be back, there’s no guarantee they will be. Regardless, Arizona needs to add pieces to its offense, mainly on the line.

Top 5: 1, New England; 2, Dallas; 3, Atlanta; 4, Oakland; 5, Pittsburgh.

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Seahawks rank: 6 (8).

Seahawks comment: “Poopfest” accurately describes the involuntarily bodily reaction from punter Jon Ryan once the ball started to slip from his grasp during his run.

Cardinals rank: 24 (22).

Cardinals comment: Carson Palmer should quit on the Cardinals before the Cardinals quit on Carson Palmer.

Top 5: 1, New England; 2, Dallas; 3, New York Giants; 4, Oakland; 5, Kansas City.

BLEACHER REPORT

Seahawks rank: 3 (based on 11-2 odds to win Super Bowl).

Seahawks comment: None.

Cardinals rank: 21 (no odds).

Cardinals comment: None.

Top 5: 1, New England; 2, Dallas; 3, Seattle; 4, Pittsburgh; 5, Oakland.

SB NATION

Seahawks rank: 8 (9).

Seahawks comment: None.

Cardinals rank: 25 (22).

Cardinals comment: None.

Top 5: 1, New England; 2, Dallas; 3, Atlanta; 4, Oakland; 5, Kansas City.

ARIZONA REPUBLIC

Seahawks rank: 8.

Seahawks comment: Making reservations for Houston … ?

Cardinals rank: 23.

Cardinals comment: Can’t wait for the draft.

Top 5: 1, New England; 2, Dallas; 3, Oakland; 4, Pittsburgh; 5, New York Giants.