Now that the presidential election has passed comes a really nervous time for the NFL and its TV ratings — with the Seahawks a feature attraction in the first game that will serve as something of a litmus test.

In the weekly story line that the league wishes would die but instead only seems to be growing increasing legs, TV ratings for the league’s games continue to run below those of a year ago, as well as many seasons past.

Consider that Monday’s Seahawks-Buffalo game drew just a 7.8 national rating, the lowest for a Week 9 Monday Night Football game since 2007, according to Sports Business Daily (locally, it did close to normal, with a 44 rating and a 64 share in the Seattle-Tacoma market, televised on ESPN and KONG).

The Seattle-Buffalo game was the 26th of 27 prime-time contests to chart lower ratings this year than the game in the comparable time slot a year ago, according to ProFootballTalk.com.

There has been no shortage of reasons offered as to why ratings have been in a free fall this season, from Richard Sherman’s declaration last week that the way the NFL officiates the games isn’t allowing the players to look as though they are having fun on the field, and hence, the games are less fun to watch, to the rapidly changing nature of the way everyone consumes media, to a backlash over some players keeling for the anthem, to there simply not being as many good games (raise your hand if you slogged your way through Browns-Ravens Thursday night — not everyone at once).

One thought the NFL has clung to with hope, though, is that many viewers were distracted by the presidential campaign and didn’t have the normal amount of time to devote to watching the NFL. One NFL memo sent to team owners discussing the ratings referred to “unprecedented interest” in the election as a key factor in the decline.

The NFL likes that theory because it’s one of the few reasons for declining ratings that can be fixed easily. (It’s worth noting another reason the NFL liked that was initially bandied about a lot — that unseasonably warm weather in September caused a lot of people to be outdoors more than normal during the early weeks of the seasons — appears to have not mattered much since the ratings have continued to drop even as the calendar has turned to November.)

But with the election over and the holiday season coming — when games typically get big ratings as everyone gathers near the fireplace to watch the Cowboys on Thanksgiving — TV ratings will be scrutinized more than ever this weekend, with Sunday’s New England-Seattle game at the top of the list.

The rematch of Super Bowl XLIX was always a natural for the Sunday night prime-time slot, and it was no accident it was placed in the November “sweeps” period, the only such month that falls solely during the football season (there are four “sweeps” ratings periods throughout the year, four-week spans regarded as particularly important in setting advertising rates).

And for a prime-time game this season it’s hard to find a matchup much more appealing (though Seattle fans will have to brace themselves for all the Super Bowl XLIX rematch talk, which makes me wonder if the NFL at some point might consider doing what the NCAA does for its Final Four telecasts and having “team stream” telecasts tailored to fans of each side).

Interestingly, the Seahawks will be competing against themselves a little bit.

The game in the same time slot a year ago was Seattle’s showdown with Arizona at CenturyLink Field, an eventual 39-32 win for the Cardinals.

While the game itself was fun to watch, national games pitting two teams from the same region sometimes draw lesser ratings and that one did — its 12.6 rating and 21 share was the lowest in that slot to that point of the year (though locally it was the best ever for a prime-time regular-season game in Seattle, drawing a whopping 51.9 rating and 77 share).

Anything less than that this week and the NFL may have to start facing up to some even harsher truths.