Though the Seahawks have been the toast of the NFC in recent years, they have been challenged by the Green Bay Packers every step of the way. Over the past decade, the teams have played some unforgettable games, with plenty of unlikely finishes. Both teams have blossomed into perennial Super Bowl contenders — each possessing suffocating home-field advantages and star quarterbacks — and with that success, the rivalry has only grown.

The Seahawks are 8-11 all-time against the Packers, most recently losing 27-17 to the Packers in week 2 of the 2015 season. With the teams set to compete at Lambeau Field on Sunday , we decided to take a quick trip down memory lane, looking at the top games and moments between the Seahawks and Packers.

Jan. 4, 2004: “We want the ball and we’re gonna score”

This one will live in infamy, and for all the wrong reasons for Seahawks fans. In the 2004 NFC wild-card round of the playoffs, the Seahaws and Packers went to overtime tied at 27. Before the current overtime rules, the first team to score won. That’s why Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck was a little overly confident when the Seahawks won the coin toss and elected to take the ball. The referee’s mic caught Hasselbeck proclaiming, “We want the ball, and we’re gonna score.”

Well, Hasselbeck was almost right. The Seahawks took the ball, but it was Green Bay who scored off a pick-six to end the game. Ouch.

Nov. 27, 2006: Shaun Alexander returns to MVP form on Monday Night Football

After missing six games because of a broken foot, reigning MVP Shaun Alexander returned to action in a prime-time matchup on Monday Night Football. Alexander didn’t miss a beat, rumbling to a season-high 201 yards against the Packers as the Seahawks ousted Green Bay in snowy Seattle, 34-24.

Jan. 12, 2008: Packers 42, Seahawks 20 (NFC divisional playoffs)

In what turned out to be a fairly forgettable playoff game, the Seahawks were thumped by the Packers at Lambeau Field. Brett Favre and company picked apart the Seahawks’ secondary en route to a 42-20 win. Shaun Alexander mustered just 20 yards on nine carries, and the Seahawks offense managed just 6 points over the final three quarters.

Dec. 27, 2009: Seahawks thumped in Green Bay

Seahawks fans surely don’t have fond memories of the most recent time their team ventured to Wisconsin. The Packers rolled all over Seattle with a 48-10 win in this 2009 game, pushing the Seahawks to a 5-10 record in coach Jim Mora’s only season in Seattle. Matt Hasselbeck threw four interceptions, and the Packers even let a guy by the name of Matt Flynn take reps in place of Aaron Rodgers.

Sept. 24, 2012: Seahawks stun Packers with Hail Mary on Monday Night Football

Does this one even need an explanation? In the words of Mike Tirico, it was “one of the craziest finishes you’ll EVER see.” With the Seahawks trailing 12-7 and eight seconds remaining, Russell Wilson dropped back to the 40-yard line and lofted a ball to the left corner of the end zone. Catch? No Catch? That’s all been debated ad nauseam. What is clear, though, is that this game was one for the books.

Sept. 4, 2014: Seahawks open season with a bang

The Seahawks opened the 2014 with a convincing victory. On a night where all eyes were on Seattle, the Seahawks soared to a 36-16 win. Marshawn Lynch rushed for 110 yards, Russell Wilson threw for two touchdowns, and Percy Harvin showed signs of what many thought would be a prosperous season in Seattle.

Jan. 18, 2015: Seahawks rally for “miracle” comeback in NFC Championship Game

Before this matchup, it seemed impossible to imagine a Seahawks-Packers game ending in more jaw-dropping fashion than the Hail Mary toss to Golden Tate. The 2015 NFC Championship Game, in many ways, blew that out of the water. This one had everything from a punter (Jon Ryan) tossing a TD pass on a fake-field-goal attempt to the Seahawks recovering an on-side kick after the ball bounced off the chest of Packers’ Brandon Bostick. In what will go down as one of the greatest Seattle sports moments, the Seahawks rallied from a 12-point deficit with just under three minutes to play.