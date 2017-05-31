Tyler Lockett, coming off of a broken tibia and fibula, appears to be getting some work as the Seahawks held their second OTA on Wednesday.

The Seahawks held another OTA closed to the media on Wednesday.

But as they did Tuesday after the first of the seven OTAs they will hold, they also published a set of pictures of the action and again provided one that was suitably intriguing — receiver Tyler Lockett sort-of wearing a helmet while standing next to offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell (the picture is the 14th in the set).

I say sort-of because the picture shows Lockett on the sidelines with a helmet pulled up off of his head. That he has a helmet at all, though, seems meaningful since you wouldn’t think he’d have one in any manner if he wasn’t doing something during the workouts.

And if Lockett is doing anything then that is a really good sign. Lockett broke both his tibia and fibula in a game against the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 24. He’s said in every interview since that his rehab is going well, and said as recently as Tuesday in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio that his goal is to be fully ready by the start of training camp.

Players are not in full pads in OTAs and there is no full contact. But Lockett doing anything would at least indicate he hasn’t had any setbacks and is able to get out and do some work. Here’s one thought — maybe he is at least catching some punts and kickoffs if not fully participating in the 11-on-11 portion of the workouts. Still, catching some punts and kickoffs five months after such an injury would seem like a good sign.

Also interesting in the pictures is one of Seahawks Hall of Famer Walter Jones talking with George Fant, who for now figures to be running at the head of the competition at left tackle with Luke Joeckel apparently still limited as he continues to recover from an ACL injury.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network also Tweeted earlier today that safety Earl Thomas is “taking nearly every rep” further reinforcing the picture the Seahawks published on Tuesday of Thomas in a helmet and on the field.

Thomas suffered a season-ending broken tibia in a game last Dec. 4 against Carolina and that he is participating in OTAs indicates he’s well on course to return for the 2017 season.

Rapoport also Tweeted that Germain Ifedi is taking most of his reps at right tackle. That’s what the team has said he would be doing, so there’s no real breaking news there. But it does reiterate that the team’s plan for Ifedi to move to right tackle after playing right guard last season is taking place.

Also, KJR’s Dave Mahler and Ian Furness reported that Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril were not present for the workout — which it’s worth reminding are voluntary. The only part of the off-season program that is mandatory is mini-camp from June 13-15.

That’s hardly news when it comes to Bennett as he has not taken part in OTAs since at least 2014, and while he sat out the last two years due in part to indicate his unhappiness with his contract situation — which has since been resolved with a three-year, $31.5 million extension signed last December — Bennett has also talked about preferring to do his own conditioning in the off-season and also once expressed worry about getting injured while going against younger players who may be a little overzealous. Bennett is 31 and a nine-year NFL veteran and I doubt the team is too worried about his absence, if he is indeed not present for all of OTAs.

As for Avril, he had sports hernia surgery and also tweeted about another procedure in March and could just be taking it easy. Avril also is 31 and a 10-year NFL vet and if he’s not getting a lot of work right now, I’d doubt the team is too overly concerned.

The Seahawks’ next OTA is Friday, and it is scheduled to be open to the media.