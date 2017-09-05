Green Bay has beaten the Seahawks the past two years at Lambeau Field by a combined 65-27.

When, where: Sunday, 1:25 p.m., Lambeau Field in Green Bay

2016 record: 10-6, first in NFC North.

By the numbers 16.8 That’s the average margin of victory in the past seven games in this series in the regular season dating to 2006. All but one of the seven has been decided by 10 points or more (Seattle’s 14-12 “Fail Mary” win in 2012). 5 Interceptions thrown by Russell Wilson in a 38-10 loss last year at Lambeau Field, a career high. 4 Interceptions thrown by Wilson in the 2014 NFC title game against Green Bay, a 28-22 Seattle OT win. Wilson has thrown as many as three interceptions in a game only one other time — against the Rams in 2012.

Early line: Packers by 3.

Series: Packers lead it 10-7 in the regular season, including wins the past two years at Lambeau Field by a combined 65-27. Seattle is just 2-6 in the regular season at Lambeau Field and has not won there since a 27-7 win in 1999 in Mike Holmgren’s first season as coach of the Seahawks.

Coach: Mike McCarthy (114-61-1, 11 years with Packers).

Key players

QB Aaron Rodgers: Rodgers had quite the mercurial season a year ago, with some questioning if he was done at midseason when the Packers were 4-6 and he had a 22-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Green Bay won its last six games with Rodgers throwing 18 touchdowns and no interceptions to finish with a 10-6 record and advance to the NFC title game before losing to Atlanta. Rodgers, 33, finished with a career-high 40 touchdowns, three coming in an easy 38-10 win over the Seahawks in December.

TE Martellus Bennett: This will be the third straight year the Bennett brothers (DE Michael Bennett is a Seahawks stalwart) will face off — with Martellus in a different uniform for each of the three. Two years ago, Martellus Bennett was with the Bears and caught four passes for 15 yards in a 26-0 Seattle win at CenturyLink Field. Last year he was with the Patriots and had seven receptions for 102 yards in a 31-24 Seattle win in New England. Now he joins Rodgers in Green Bay, helping to give the Packers one of the better receiving corps in the NFL.

RB Ty Montgomery: The former Stanford standout still wears No. 88. But he is now unquestionably a running back first, having made the transition last year after a season-ending injury to Eddie Lacy, who is now with the Seahawks. Montgomery finished with 457 yards on 77 carries last season but with all but 21 carries and 66 yards coming in the final seven games. Green Bay has nothing but rookies behind Montgomery at tailback led by former BYU standout Jamaal Williams.

OLB Nick Perry: The former USC standout signed a five-year contract worth up to $60 million in the offseason after a 2016 season in which he had a career-high 11 sacks and 15 quarterback hits. He had at least a half-sack in 10 different games last season, tied for second in the NFL. The Packers list Perry as lining up on the left side, which means he’ll present quite the first-game challenge for Germain Ifedi, who will be making his first regular-season start at right tackle.

About the Packers

Sunday’s game will present an early litmus test for power in the NFC with Green Bay and Seattle generally considered, along with Dallas and Atlanta, as the favorites to win the conference. The Packers are one of the more veteran teams in the NFL with eight position players age 30 or older, including Rodgers (Seattle has four). Green Bay made a few bold moves in the offseason, including the signing of Bennett to a three-year, $21 million contract. If Green Bay has an offensive question mark it is on the offensive line where the Packers let T.J. Lang go into free agency (he almost signed with Seattle before deciding on Detroit). Jahri Evans, who was in camp with Seattle in 2016, is starting in Lang’s place at right guard. And in what is Green Bay’s most serious injury to watch this week, starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga did not practice Monday with an ankle issue. The Packers aren’t as stout on defense, finishing 22nd in yards allowed per game last season (363.9) and 31st against the pass (269.3). Green Bay hoped to address needs at cornerback with the drafting of UW’s Kevin King in the second round. But King struggled early in the exhibition season and sat out last week with a groin injury. He is listed third at left cornerback.