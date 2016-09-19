Seattle Times staff reporter Bob Condotta breaks down this week’s Seahawks opponent, the San Francisco 49ers.

Time: 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

TV: Ch. 13.

2016 record: 1-1.

By the numbers 6 Turnovers forced by the 49ers in two games. Seattle has forced zero 34 Points the 49ers have scored off turnovers this season 36 Total points scored by 49ers in the past four regular-season games at CenturyLink Field

Coach: Chip Kelly (1-1 in first season with 49ers, 27-22 in four years overall).

Series record: The Seahawks lead it 19-15, including the past four and six of the past seven. The 49ers have not won in Seattle since a 19-17 win on Dec. 24, 2011.

Early line: Seahawks by 10 points.

Key players

QB Blaine Gabbert: The six-year veteran from Missouri is off to a ragged start as the 49ers’ quarterback, ranking 32nd in quarterback rating at 74.4, completing 54 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and two interceptions, and a balky 5.8 yards per attempt. But Kelly says the team is sticking with him for now ahead of backup Colin Kaepernick.

RB Carlos Hyde: Kelly hopes he can be the coach to unleash the potential in the third-year vet from Ohio State who in his first two seasons had just one 100-yard game. But after a promising opener against the Rams (88 yards on 23 attempts), he was held to 34 yards on 14 carries at Carolina on Sunday.

TE Vance McDonald: A former second-round draft pick from Rice — where he was a teammate of Seahawks tight end Luke Willson — McDonald has been a big-play man this year with two touchdown catches, including a 75-yarder Sunday at Carolina.

LB NaVorro Bowman: The seventh-year vet from Penn State will return to the scene of his gruesome knee injury in the NFC Championship Game in 2014. He leads the 49ers in tackles with 20, 11 solo, through two games.

The 49ers’ keys to success: The 49ers hardly could have played two more contrasting games — a 28-0 win over the Rams in Week 1 and then a 46-27 loss at Carolina on Sunday. Kelly, the one-time offensive mastermind of Oregon’s rise to prominence from 2009-12, hopes to revive his NFL career and the 49ers after being fired by the Eagles following last season. While averaging 27.5 points per game, the 49ers have been more opportunistic than explosive on offense, scoring 34 points off turnovers while ranking 28th in passing offense and 25th in rushing. The defense got off to a nice start against the Rams but was exploited by the Panthers, who gained 529 yards, including 176 on the ground. Seattle (1-1), which hopes to get its running attack off the ground, had two of its better rushing games last year against the 49ers — 176 in a 20-3 win in San Francisco and 255 in a 29-13 win at CenturyLink Field.