Quarterback Trevone Boykin made a strong bid to keep backup job, leading team to four touchdowns and a field goal in his six drives as the Seahawks beat the Chargers in their first game in Los Angeles, 48-17.

CARSON, Calif. — If the Seahawks entered Sunday night’s game with a battle for the backup quarterback spot they may have ended it without one.

And if there was a question whether Kasen Williams could make the team’s 53-man roster that might have been answered, as well.

Second-year-quarterback Trevone Boykin and Williams, a former UW and Skyline High standout, hooked up on four spectacular passing plays in the second and third quarter to help lead a rousing 48-17 win over the Chargers in each team’s preseason opener in front of 21,054 at the StubHub Center.

The defense also did its share with three forced turnovers in the first half — one on which Seattle scored a touchdown and the other returned to the 1-yard line — as the Seahawks proved an especially rude guest for a Charger team playing its first game since its move to Los Angeles.

The points were the second-most the Seahawks have scored in an exhibition game and most since Seattle tallied 55 in 1979.

Boykin hit on 7 of 9 passes for 101 yards and one touchdown and ran four times for 31 yards and another touchdown as the Seahawks took a 34-17 lead at halftime, scoring 24 points in the second quarter alone.

While Boykin was the backup to Russell Wilson last season and has been listed behind Wilson this season, coach Pete Carroll had portrayed the backup QB battle this week as wide open between Boykin and veteran free-agent signee Austin Davis.

Boykin’s performance may have gone a long way toward securing that role for the former TCU standout again this season.

Davis played well, too, leading a scoring drive of his own in the fourth quarter.

But it was hard to top the explosive plays turned in by Boykin, who also had a lot of help from an opportunistic defense, as three turnovers led to 17 points in the first half.

Linebacker Terence Garvin scored a touchdown on a 37-yard return of a tipped pass in the first quarter and then end Christian French — signed to the team earlier this week — returned a fumble to the 1 to set up another score in the second quarter.

The Boykin-Williams connection wowed throughout.

Boykin completed two passes for 56 yards in the first half to Williams each coming in man coverage situations when Williams was able to put the same talents that helped him win Class 4A state titles in the high jump, long jump and triple jump in 2011 to ample use.

On the first, Williams hung long in the air to corral a pass for a 28-yard gain that set up a touchdown on a 1-yard pass to Kenny Lawler on fourth down.

Then Williams sped past San Diego cornerback Michael Davis later in the quarter laying out to reel in another 28-yard gain that set up another touchdown on a 4-yard run by Boykin.

Williams made two more highlight-reel plays in the third quarter — again beating Davis each time — to lead to another Seattle score.

On the first catch, Williams simply stole the ball away from Davis on a fade route, resulting in a 37-yard gain.

Later in the drive Williams again floated while turning his body to gain control of the ball, dragging his foot just inbounds at the 1-yard line.

That gave Williams — who has been mostly on the team’s practice squad the last two seasons — four receptions for 119 yards.

Boykin’s night ended when he threw an interception on a deep throw over the middle to Cyril Grayson midway through the third quarter.

He led the Seahawks to four touchdowns and a field goal on six drives and he completed 12 of 15 passes for 189 yards and one touchdown. He also had 31 yards rushing on four carries, the team’s leading rusher at the time he departed.

Other standouts included rookie running back Chris Carson, who scored two 1-yard TDs and had 19 yards on seven carries and appeared to take a significant step toward earning a spot on the 53-man roster at tailback.

The starting units each played just one series with somewhat mixed results.

The defense allowed the Chargers to take the opening kickoff and drive 75 yards in 13 plays with Philip Rivers completing 5 of 6 passes for 56 yards. The Seahawks seemed to struggle with their intermediate pass coverage as tight end Antonio Gates had two catches for 10 yards including a 5-yard TD on third down.

The Seahawks’ No. 1 offense went 51 yards in eight plays to set up a 42-yard field goal from Blair Walsh, who was perfect on two field-goal attempts and six point after touchdowns in his Seattle debut.

The backups — largely — played the remainder of the game.

The Seahawks suffered two injuries to receiver Paul Richardson and rookie safety Jordan Simone.

Richardson hurt his shoulder when he laid out to make a 25-yard catch from Wilson on the first series. He did not return, but it was unclear if the injury was serious.

Simone suffered a knee injury on kickoff coverage in the second half and did not return.

The Seahawks will be back in action Friday at CenturyLink Field against Minnesota in a game set to kick off at 7 p.m.