The Seahawks will begin their official offseason workout program April 18, the NFL announced on Monday as it revealed the dates for all 32 teams.

Seattle will also begin OTAs (Organized Team Activities) on May 30 and will hold its mandatory mini-camp June 13-15.

The Seahawks, though, will have only seven OTAs — May 30, June 1-2, June 5-6 and June 8-9 — after being docked the first week of the workouts for violating rules on how to conduct OTAs a year ago. Seattle also lost a fifth-round pick in this month’s NFL Draft as a result of that violation.

Specifically, the Seahawks were penalized for having live contact when no contact is allowed in the sessions. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said the violation was the result of one play, when a receiver and defensive back (neither of whom were on the team’s 53-man roster at any point last season) bumped heads.

“We had an unfortunate day — guys banged heads, and that brought an issue and the league came and checked it out, and they felt like we were in violation,” Carroll said. ” … A couple of young guys, they just went the wrong way at the wrong time and banged heads, so that brought the focus, and this is the way it came down.”

The offseason program is broken down into three phases, each of which comes with specific rules about what is and is not permitted.

Per the NFL’s release: “Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only. Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual player instruction and drills as well as team practice conducted on a ‘separates’ basis. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted. Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players. This minicamp, noted below, must occur during Phase Three of the offseason program.”

Teams can also hold a three-day minicamp for rookies on one of the first two weekend following the NFL Draft, which this year is April 27-29. Dates for rookie minicamps will be set later. Teams can also hold a seven-week rookie football development program which can begin on May 15.