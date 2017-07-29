The Seahawks on Saturday made official the signings of fullback Marcel Reece and defensive end Marcus Smith.

Reece, who played at the University of Washington in 2006-07, was with the Seahawks at the end of last season but had not been re-signed until agreeing to terms this week and officially signing Saturday. Reece reported with the rest of the team Saturday and will take part in the opening practice of training camp Sunday at 10 a.m.

So will Smith, a former first-round pick of the Eagles in 2014 who was waived earlier this week and became a free agent after going unclaimed.

To make room for Smith and Reece on the 90-man roster the Seahawks waived a pair of undrafted rookie free agents — fullback Algernon Brown of BYU and linebacker Nick Usher of UTEP.

The waiving of Brown leaves the Seahawks with two fullbacks as camp begins — Reece, who is 32, and Kyle Coleman, who was signed following rookie mini-camp in the spring. Reece played the final four regular season games last year for Seattle and both in the playoffs, signed after Will Tukuafu was lost for the season with a concussion.

As for Smith, the Seahawks will be taking a flyer on a player who washed out quickly with the Eagles, making just four sacks in 37 games and angering the team when he skipped voluntary OTAs (Organized Team Activities) in the spring.

But the Seahawks were enamored with his pass-rush potential when he came into the league in 2014 and will see if they can get something out of him that Philadelphia couldn’t.

The Seahawks will almost certainly announce some other personnel moves before Sunday, specifically in likely placing a few players on the Physically Unable to Perform (or PUP) list, notably cornerback DeShawn Shead, who isn’t expected to be recovered from an ACL injury suffered in the divisional playoff loss last January against Atlanta. And possibly a few other players who also have lingering injury issues such as defensive linemen Dion Jordan and Quinton Jefferson (each coming off knee surgeries) and possibly receiver Tyler Lockett, who broke a tibia and fibula against Arizona on Dec. 24, among others.

Players placed on the PUP list in the preseason count against the team’s 90-man roster so putting players on that list does not open up roster spots for new players.

Players placed on the PUP list can return to practice at any time. But once they do practice they cannot go back on the PUP list. One reason teams like to use the list is that it leaves the option open to place players on the PUP regular season list, which then means they can come back as early as week six and would not count against the regular season 53-man roster while they are out. Essentially, going on the PUP list allows for more options regarding injured players.

The Seahawks will hold practices open to the public on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at 10 a.m. before taking Wednesday off and then resuming practice on Thursday.

Seattle is among the last four teams opening training camp but that is due to the fact that the Seahawks also open their preseason as late as any team, with their opener coming on Aug. 13 against the Chargers in Los Angeles. Teams cannot hold heir first practice until 15 days prior to their first preseason games, per NFL rules.