The Seahawks on Friday officially announced the signing of defensive end Dion Jordan, three days after it had been reported that he had agreed to contract terms with the team.

The Seahawks listed Jordan at 6-6, 275 and as a defensive end with the announcement also referring to the team as having added “another pass rusher.” There has also been some speculation that Jordan could be tried at strongside linebacker, a spot where Seattle has some uncertainty with last year’s primary starter, Mike Morgan, a free agent who remains unsigned.

Jordan, who played at Oregon, was the No. 3 pick in the 2013 draft by Miami but has not seen action the last two seasons, first serving a suspension in 2015 for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy and then sidelined by a knee injury last season.

Jordan played in just 26 games for Miami with 46 tackles and three sacks in the 2013 and 2014 seasons before being waived in March.

While contract details have yet to be revealed, the Seahawks are undoubtedly signing Jordan to a low-risk deal, likely for one year, in an attempt to revive his career.

Jordan is represented by Doug Hendrickson, who also represents Michael Bennett and Marshawn Lynch, among others.

Last December, the Dolphins had deemed Jordan as unable yet to play after having surgery to repair a knee issue he suffered while away from the Dolphins and that the team had declared was “news to us” (Jordan declined to tell reporters how it happened).

“His body’s not ready to go,” Miami coach Adam Gase told reporters in December. “His game is explosion off the ball, being able to redirect, that burst that you want a guy that plays his position have, and it’s not all the way back. That’s just what it is.”

While the Seahawks have just one player left from their 11-man 2013 draft class — fifth-rounder Luke Willson — they have now signed four of the top 61 overall picks in that class since March — OL Luke Joeckel (2), Jordan, linebacker Arthur Brown (56) and running back Eddie Lacy (61).