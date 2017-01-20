The Seahawks on Friday made official the signing of defensive back Perrish Cox.

The Seahawks on Friday made official a move that had been first reported as likely to happen earlier in the week, signing veteran defensive back Perrish Cox to a futures contract (which means he becomes part of the 90-man roster when the new league year begins on March 9).

Cox has 45 starts in 81 games in an NFL career dating to 2010, including playing in two regular season games as a reserve defensive back with Seattle late in the 2013 season.

Cox, who turned 30 earlier this month, had nine starts in 11 games this year for Tennessee before being waived.

All of his previous action has come as a cornerback or slot corner. However, he was listed as defensive back in the official transactions report Friday and it’s possible the Seahawks might also look at him as a safety, and particularly as a free safety.

Starting free safety Earl Thomas missed the last four games of the regular season and two playoff games after suffering a broken leg and was replaced by Steven Terrell, a previously little-used third-year player who struggled in his place. Terrell is now a restricted free agent, and while he could be back, the Seahawks undoubtedly want to add competition at that spot, as well. So the listing of Cox as a DB could mean they will give him a look at safety, as well.

Myers, a fifth-round pick of the Ravens in 2015 out of Tennessee State, was on the roster of the Ravens, Colts and Broncos in 2015 and with the Broncos in camp in 2016 before being waived and then signed to Seattle’s practice squad on Sept. 25. He was then placed on the practice squad-Injured Reserve list in December and became a free agent after the season.

While listed as a guard in some places, the Seahawks had him listed as a tackle on their roster at the end of the season and it’s thought they could be looking to try him there first in training camp this season, specifically at right tackle, the position he played primarily in college.

The Seahawks earlier in the week also signed five other players to futures contracts: TE Chris Briggs of Southeastern Louisiana, DT Rodney Coe of Akron, WR Jamel Johnson of Alabama State, DB Demetrius McCray of Appalachian State and WR Rodney Smith of Florida State. Smith was briefly on Seattle’s practice squad in 2016. McCray, formerly of Jacksonville, has 15 career starts in a four-year NFL career.