The Seahawks on Tuesday officially announced the signing of defensive end David Bass while releasing eight other players.

The Seahawks on Tuesday officially announced the signing of free agent defensive end David Bass while also releasing eight players.

The moves give Seattle 82 players on their current roster — the maximum is 90 and the Seahawks are expected to announce a number of signings of undrafted free agents prior to the beginning of rookie mini-camp on Friday. Obviously, at the moment that means Seattle has room for eight. But more moves could be coming.

The eight players released are: cornerback Perrish Cox, tight end Chris Briggs, center Ross Burbank, defensive tackle Rodney Coe, running backs George Farmer and Terrence Magee, kicker John Lunsford and receiver Jamel Johnson.

The release of Lunsford, who had been signed in March, leaves the Seahawks again with just one kicker on the roster — Blair Walsh. The Seahawks have said they would like Walsh to have some competition in training camp so it wouldn’t be a surprise of the team signed another kicker at some point. But for now, Walsh is it.

The release of Farmer and Magee also cuts the number of tailbacks on Seattle’s roster to nine. The release of Farmer and Magee comes after the team on Monday claimed running back Mike Davis off waivers from the 49ers.

Cox, a veteran of seven NFL seasons and briefly a Seahawk in 2013, was signed in January after the season and there was some thought he could also be tried as a safety, adding some overall depth to the secondary. But the drafting of four defensive backs — two expected to be safeties and two cornerbacks — may have helped make him expendable.

Briggs, Coe and Johnson had all signed as free agents shortly after the season while Burbank ended the 2016 season on Seattle’s practice squad.

As for Bass, he had announced his signing on Twitter Monday night.

While he was listed as a linebacker in the 3-4 defense of the Tennessee Titans the last two years, the 6-4, 263-pounder will be a defensive end for the Seahawks in their base 4-3 defense.

Bass’ signing gives Seattle seven players it officially lists as defensive ends — Cliff Avril, Michael Bennett, Frank Clark, Tylor Harris, Dion Jordan, Cassius Marsh and Bass.