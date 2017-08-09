Seahawks offensive lineman Germain Ifedi worked with the first-team offense in his first practice since fighting with teammate Frank Clark.

RENTON — Seahawks offensive tackle Germain Ifedi fully participated in Wednesday’s practice for the first time since defensive end Frank Clark punched him during practice last week.

Ifedi suffered some minor injuries during the fight and sat out as a result. He slid back in to play right tackle with the first-team offense.

“He’s ready to go,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “Full speed today. He had a good day of practice. He looked pretty good.”

Clark also returned to practice on Wednesday, but he didn’t participate in team drills. Carroll said Clark has been battling a slight knee issue not injured during the fight, and Clark himself tweeted that he had a “minor MCL scratch.”

Carroll was optimistic that Clark would return to full participation soon.

“He’s ready to go; he looks good,” Carroll said. “As far as I know. I’ve got to double check before I say too far. I know he worked hard today, saw some stuff we liked. It’s great to have him back out there.”