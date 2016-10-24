The Seahawks will be without starting left tackle Bradley Sowell for at least a few weeks, coach Pete Carroll wasn't sure who would replace him.

Sowell left Sunday night’s game against the Cardinals on a cart in the fourth quarter. Carroll said Sowell won’t need surgery but was vague about Sowell’s possible return date.

“It’s going to take a few weeks,” Carroll said. “We’ll see what it takes to get him back.”

Sowell, a free-agent acquisition this offseason, has started every game at left tackle for the Seahawks this season. When he left Sunday’s game, the Seahawks replaced him with undrafted rookie free agent George Fant.

Carroll mentioned Fant, veteran J’Marcus Webb and right tackle Garry Gilliam as possible options at left tackle. Earlier in the day, Carroll told 710 ESPN that it was unlikely the Seahawks would acquire a veteran offensive tackle midseason.

“George jumped in there, and we’ve been counting on young George to jump up at one of these times,” Carroll said. “We didn’t know when it was going to be. He did an admirable job for his first time ever, and we’ll see how he goes. We’ve got some choices. We have some things that we can work with. We’ll let you know that later on.”