The Seahawks' NFL offensive rankings are as bad as might be expected after two games.

Statistics after just a few games of any season can be notoriously deceptive due to the small sample, the vagaries of who a team has played and game circumstance and other facts.

And when it comes to the Seahawks’ offensive numbers, fans have to hope the stats turn out to be incredibly deceptive, otherwise it could be an unexpectedly long (and not in a good way) season.

With all of the week two games now in, here is where the Seahawks rank in the NFL in some key offensive statistics, along with a comparison to their average and ranking last season:

TOTAL OFFENSE

2016 — 329 yards per game, 26th

2015 — 378.6, 4th

YARDS PER PLAY

2016 — 4.7, 29th

2015 — 5.8, 5th

RUSHING YARDS

2016— 89.5, 18th

2015 — 141.8, 3rd

RUSHING YARDS PER ATTEMPT

2016 — 3.2, 25th

2015 — 4.5, 7th

PASSING YARDS

2016 — 239.5, 21st

2015 — 236.9, 20th

YARDS PER PASS

2016 — 6.1, 27th

2015 — 7.5, 3rd

You get the picture.

A few other numbers that paint an ugly picture?

The Seahawks have allowed 17 quarterback hits so far, according to NFL.com, more than all but one other team.

And Seattle also has just 11 of what it terms as explosive plays — passes of 16 yards or longer and runs of 12 yards or longer — after having 127 last season. Or, averaging 5.5 this year compared to almost eight per game last season.

As coach Pete Carroll has noted, one issue is third down conversions to keep drives alive — Seattle has hit on just 31 percent so far, which ranks 25th in the NFL, after last year averaging 45.8, which ranked third.

As Carroll also noted, the Seahawks have had uncharacteristically bad field position so far this year.

Of Seattle’s 22 possessions, none have begun in opposition territory. According to SportingCharts.com, just three other teams can say that.

Even worse, according to SportingCharts.com, fully 12 of Seattle’s 22 possessions have started inside their own 20 — 54.5 percent. No other team is within nine percent of that number.

Carroll pointed to this as among the biggest reason for Seattle’s offensive issues so far this season on Monday, saying “our average (drive) starts were the 17-yard line this game and last week it was the 22. That’s way back there. That’s a long ways back. It’ a turnover, it’s the big plays that get you starting at midfield and get you the shorter field. We had a 16-play drive the second drive of the game (actually, 14) and we get a field goal out of it. We are down there we should get a touchdown out of that drive. But other than that it was hard to even get close because we were coming from the far end all the time and against a good group — they were able to hold up. And we could kind of knock it out of there being backed up but we weren’t able to sustain the big drives that we needed.”

In a stat somewhat backing up Carroll’s assertion, the Seahawks actually have four drives of 10 plays or longer, 18.18 percent, which ranks 12th in the NFL.

The Seahawks also rank ninth in time of possession.

But all of that time of possession has resulted in just three drives inside their opponent’s 20-yard-line (the red zone), which have resulted in one touchdown and two field goals. Seattle got another field goal on a drive to Miami’s 21 in the opener, resulting in all of Seattle’s 15 points — the fewest in the NFL other than the nine of the Rams, all of which Los Angeles scored on Sunday to beat Seattle.

And if you’re looking for another ominous sign, the defenses of both the Rams and the Dolphins gave up 28 or more points in their other games (Los Angeles defeated by the 49eres 28-0 and the Dolphins beaten by New England 31-24).

But that’s probably enough for now.