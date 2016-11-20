The Seahawks made one eyebrow-raising decision in setting their list of seven inactives, declaring both Bradley Sowell and J’Marcus Webb inactive. That left Seattle with seven offensive linemen, with only rookies Joey Hunt and Rees Odhiambo as the backups — and Odhiambo as the only backup tackle.

Carroll said after the the game that Webb was healthy, while Sowell was left inactive while still working his way back into form following a sprained knee suffered against Arizona on Oct. 23.

Webb is the team’s highest-paid offensive lineman, signed to a two-year deal worth $5.75 million in the off-season but has played sparingly since starting the first three games in place of an injured Germain Ifedi. It was the first time this year Webb had been inactive.

It might not have mattered had not starting left tackle George Fant hurt his shoulder in the second quarter.

That forced Odhiambo — whose only previous game action was one snap on special teams against the Rams on Sept. 18 — into action. Odhiambo finished out a series that ended in a Seattle touchdown and then played another that resulted in a field goal before Fant returned.

Carroll said of Odhiambo that “it seemed like he held up his part of it.’’

Carroll also praised Fant for playing through the injury, saying he “really toughed it out.’’

Said Fant: “I had to come in here (to the locker room) and get myself together and get back out there as fast as possible.’’

Carroll concerned about kicking issues

The Seahawks had a point after touchdown blocked for the second straight week and also saw Stephen Hauschka simply miss a 44-yard field goal wide right in the fourth quarter, continuing what has been some sloppy play on the kicking unit of late.

Carroll acknowledged after the game that it’s becoming a bit of a concern.

“We’re not as clean as we should be,” he said. “We’ll see what happens. We had a little penetration (on the block). The ball didn’t get up great to knock one down and we missed one. So we’re not as sharp as we need to be. We’re better than that. We’re going to need all those points and we didn’t get it done today.’’

Notable numbers

100: the number of regular-season wins for coach Pete Carroll in the NFL.

5: the number of seasons in which linebacker Bobby Wagner has had 100 tackles. He’s the first player in franchise history to have 100 tackles in five straight seasons.

10: the number of sacks by defensive end Cliff Avril. Avril’s career high is 11 sacks, and he still has six games left to play.

152: the number of rushing yards the Seahawks had against the Eagles. That’s the most of the season.

121: the number of passing attempts since quarterback Russell Wilson has thrown an interception. He hasn’t thrown an interception in three games.

2: the number of 100-yard receiving games receiver Doug Baldwin has had this season. Baldwin had 104 yards receiving Sunday against the Eagles.