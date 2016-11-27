The Seahawks' young offensive line, featuring three rookies, simply struggled all night long against Tampa Bay.

One play late in the third quarter may have best represented what happened to the Seahawks Sunday in a 14-5 loss at Tampa Bay.

Facing a third-and-one at their own 35, the Seahawks decided to hand the ball to fullback Will Tukuafu.

And needing just three feet, neither the 280-pound Tukuafu nor the middle of Seattle’s line could create an inch of space.

Asked later if he knew what happened on the play, coach Pete Carroll said “yeah, we got stopped. Not trying to be a wise guy, but we got stopped. They hit the line of scrimmage better than we did.’’

And really, it was just simple all night long.

A week after the Seahawks pushed around an Eagles’ defense that on paper appeared better than Tampa Bay’s on their way to a season-high 439 yards, Seattle was held to a season-low 245.

The Tukuafu play was one of 10 straight third downs to start the game that Seattle also couldn’t convert, with the Seahawks never getting one until the final drive to finish the night 1-11, also by far a season-worst.

That the Bucs “hit the line of scrimmage’’ better than Seattle did pretty much explained it all

And maybe it made some sense given Seattle’s issues with the offensive line, specifically in starting three rookies and four, when including guard Mark Glowinski, in their first year as starters.

Rookie Joey Hunt had to start at center with Justin Britt ailing with a sprained ankle suffered last week against the Eagles. Britt was active for the game and Carroll said he could have played if Hunt had gotten hurt.

“Justin didn’t make it back,” Carroll said. “But he could have played in an emergency situation. He did pretty well in the pregame but he didn’t practice a snap all week long and we didn’t want to play him, wanted to get him right and get him back out the (next week). I can’t tell you how Joey did but we didn’t do well up front. But it wasn’t Joey’s issue at all.”

The Seahawks then benched starting right tackle Garry Gilliam in favor of Bradley Sowell after just one series. Sowell had been Seattle’s starting left tackle until spraining his knee against Arizona on Oct. 23 and this was his first game back. Carroll portrayed the move as just wanting to see what Sowell would do. But it seemed telling that Sowell then played the rest of the game rather than Gilliam going back in. Carroll hinted that the right tackle spot is now something of an open competition.

“Just wanted to see him, see how he did,” Carroll said of the switch to Sowell. “Just wanted to make a comparison. Like I’ve been telling you, we are trying to make that a competitive situation and see what is best for us going down the road.”

That left Seattle with a line featuring Hunt, who was making his first career start; rookie right guard Germain Ifedi who has eight starts; rookie left tackle George Fant who has four; Glowinski, who has 12; and Sowell, the veteran of the group with 20.

The linemen largely struggled afterward to explain what happened other than saying they just didn’t play well.

“We just didn’t come out and execute,’’ said Ifedi. “I thought we had a great plan for this game. We just couldn’t get going, couldn’t get out of our own way to start with. I think when were doing us, we were fine. Then we’d get in our own way, and the drives would stall and we’d be off the field. We have to get back to just doing us.’’

Sowell spoke similarly.

“It’s just frustrating,’’ he said. “We drive down there a couple of times, I felt like we finally got it going, swinging at the game and then we turn it over, get a penalty, something happens. Just one of those weird nights, just couldn’t get it going out there. Just when I thought we were, all day something crazy would happen.”

Maybe somewhat ominously, both Carroll and Sowell said they didn’t think communication was a real issue.

That loomed as a potential problem in having to go at center from Britt to Hunt, who before Sunday had just two snaps this season at center — one of the primary jobs of the center is to set the protections pre-snap. But no one pointed to that as a real problem.

And the reason that could be considered ominous is that communication is always the easiest to fix.

“It wasn’t communication,” Carroll said. “We weren’t executing well. We did a lot of stuff in protection to help us and some of it was OK, some of it wasn’t. We just weren’t on it like we have been. So we will go back to work and check it out I don’t have enough to tell you right now specifically.”

Simply getting beat physically, though, can be harder to improve on and that’s much of what appeared to happen to Seattle Sunday.

Tampa Bay came into the game with an underwhelming defense ranked 26th in yards allowed and with just 21 sacks on the season.

But Tampa Bay got six on Russell Wilson, and maybe could have doubled that total had not Wilson been as mobile as at any time this season, time and again evading the rush to either get rid of the ball or take off running.

Carroll noted Wilson also wasn’t getting rid of the ball as quickly as he has been in the past. But that may not have all been Wilson’s fault — a few times he appeared to be waiting for someone to get open, which then didn’t happen, all of which contributed to one of Wilson’s worst statistical lines ever as he was 17-33 for just 151 yards and a 38.8 passer rating.

“We need to be quicker with the ball and get it out and not let that be a factor,’’ Carroll said. “We didn’t get on track with that really at any time in the game. We were just out of sync and it wasn’t like we want to be.”