Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable: ‘Whatever is written or said doesn’t mean anything’

Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable said Wednesday he doesn't care what anyone on the outside thinks of his players. He said those who understand know the line is progressing.

There were no shortage of opinions — and none of them flattering — about the performance of the Seahawks’ offensive line in Sunday’s 6-6 tie at Arizona.

Maybe most eye-opening was the post-game comment of Arizona defensive back Tyrann Mathieu that the Seahawks’ offensive line “is not that good.”

Said Matieu, when asked about Arizona able to get constant pressure on Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson: “Let’s call it what it is – their offensive line is not that good. So, we felt like we could get pressure on them, which we did a bunch of times tonight.”

Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable said Wednesday, though, that he doesn’t care about such comments regardless of who says them.

“I don’t mean to offend anybody but that stuff doesn’t matter to us,’’ Cable said. “Because if you get into that world,then you become kind of like a fan thought. If they understood what is going on, they would think they are pretty good. So right now, they (his linemen) look at the film, they look at their grade, that’s who I am. That’s the truth. So whatever is written or said doesn’t mean anything.’’

The criticism toward the line came heavy Sunday when the Seahawks failed to cross midfield on offense until into the overtime period, punting the first nine times they had the ball.

Cable, though, said he saw a lot of good things out of the line, particularly in holding the Cardinals do just one sack.

“Really good protection, run game clean,” Cable said of his assessment of the line. “We just didn’t get enough result from it. That’s what we’re working on, that’s the whole consistency thing. We’ve been pretty spoiled in the past where we all were kind of on the same page. We’re all on the same page, now we just have to get it ran right, we have to get it read right, we have to get it blocked right, in all areas. We’re still not there.”

Cable said one thing that can’t be blamed for the lack of rushing yards — Seattle is 27th this week at 82.7 per game — is the absence of Thomas Rawls. Cable said the Seahawks have enough in the backfield to get yards, regardless.

“I think whoever is back there, you have to block it right, do it right, read it right, all those elements. And then whoever’s back there should go get three and four and five (yards). That’s just the way I believe.”

Cable said one positive Sunday was the play of first-round pick Germain Ifedi, who had struggled notably against the Falcons the week before, particularly in missed assignments.

“Big jump, and that was nice,” Cable said. “For me, those are the moments that I’m looking for with these guys, to have some failure the week before, really work it through, he did a great job last week, and then put it on tape. He did a really good job