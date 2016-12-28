Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable said he continues to see positive signs as his young group matures.

So what’s the key for the Seahawk offense to avoid the kind of rollercoaster ride it turned in Saturday against Arizona when it could barely move in the first half and was basically unstoppable in the second?

“Just grow up,’’ offensive line coach Tom Cable said Wednesday.

And Cable made clear he meant that about the entire offense, not just the line.

The line bore the brunt of the scrutiny for the faulty first half in a 34-31 loss to the Cardinals as Russell Wilson was sacked five times and the offense able to gain just 94 yards before things turned around in the second, with Seattle scoring four touchdowns in the final 23:20.

But Cable, who is also the team’s assistant head coach and run game coordinator, said everyone was to blame for the early struggles.

“Really the first half was horrendous, the second half is the style of football and accountability and effort and all those things that you want,’’ he said. “I think the thing that is missing here is kind of an across-the-board thing, and that’s what we have to do. I think we have to become a little more complete in our maturity across the board on offense. Not just talking about the offensive line but everybody, because in the first half, nobody was really good and in the second half, everybody was really good. You have to own the truth there and that’s what we’re trying to do. We have to become more consistent.”

An obvious reason for inconsistency is the youth of the offensive line, which is starting two rookies and a second-year player in Mark Glowinski who is in his first year as a starter.

But Cable said he feels that’s too easy of an out.

“If you make excuses, yes,’’ he said. “I don’t accept it, they don’t. We’ve seen what we’re capable against Carolina, New England, second half last week, second half against the Rams. Really the truth is somewhere in there it’s becoming consistent, it’s becoming a pro group and a pro offense, collectively.”

It’s the youth of the line, though, that is also exciting to Cable, who said he sees a group that can continue to grow for the rest of this year and into the future.

“I think the truth is, when you go through a long season, there’s all these ups and downs sometimes,’’ he said. “You’re trying to avoid the downs and we haven’t been able to consistently do that, so you keep working at it.

“I think it’s kind of cool what’s going on, I mean nobody likes to get beat or anything, but these things you’re packing experience and opportunity away for the future. This group I think is going to be really good. Getting there though, you’d like to be smoother, in terms of the transition and consistency. So to answer your question, you hope not, you hope you don’t have those ups and downs. When you do, you hope you come out of them the right way and that’s obviously what we’ve been working on for awhile now.”

Cable intriguingly said he thinks rookie guard Germain Ifedi has been “fairly dominant’’ the last few weeks and needs to work largely on eliminating false starts.

“In terms of how he’s knocking people off the ball and finishing and those sorts of things, it’s pretty good,’’ Cable said of Ifedi.

Cable also said that for now, Garry Gilliam will remain as the right tackle after replacing Bradley Sowell last week.

And while the line has been the focus of much discussion this season — if not consternation — Cable said he continues to see the kind of progress to make him think good days are ahead.

“We’ve been so good for all these years and everybody likes to hit the panic button but I don’t, we don’t,’’ he said. “It’s just a matter of being truthful, own the truth. The first time we haven’t been a great rushing team, okay, a lot of battles for that. You just keep building it back until you get it right.”

How close is that to happening?

“I think if we win the next week, then we’re there,’’ Cable said. “This business is week to week. To make more out of that I think would be foolish. It’s what you do right now and again, the first half not very good, the second half spectacular. Maybe the best football we played all year. Where was that the first thirty minutes? That’s really the question.”