Seattle offensive line coach Tom Cable has been rumored as a possible candidate for head coaching jobs this year, specifically with the San Francisco 49ers.

The first week after the NFL regular season ends marks the time of year when coaching rumors start running rampant.

And since the Seahawks have had a recent run of unprecedented success, they have several assistants whose names are already popping up as potential candidates for jobs that are open or could come open down the road.

So far, the only real substantive report, though, is one from San Francisco stating that Tom Cable — Seattle’s offensive line and assistant head coach — could be a candidate for the 49ers’ vacancy.

There’s always a danger in reading too much into such reports, and always worth keeping in mind that they also include lots of other names.

But Cable’s is an obvious name to be included as a potential head coaching candidate due to the fact that he’s been a head coach at both the college (Idaho) and NFL levels (going 17-27 with the Raiders from 2008-10) and the large role he has played with a Seattle organization that has had its most success since he joined in 2011.

“He’s a tremendous asset to me,” coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday of Cable. “Everything that happens here I work on with the guys. I’m not sitting up there making choices on my own. I work with our guys to draw everything I can out of their experiences, as well. Tom’s a brilliant statistician in terms of being on top of this stuff. He gets it. He knows how the numbers work, how the players work, how the personnel works. He’s such an asset to me because we go through stuff all the time. Sitting up front and talking and coming up with decisions that you have to go figure out as you go along, Tom has been through that stuff. He’s an experienced, head coach. He’s just waiting for the opportunity to do it again.”

Cable, who turned 52 last month, has acknowledged often that he’d like to be a head coach again.

But Tuesday he also said that’s something for worrying about after Seattle’ season ends.

“If you know me, all that matters is right now,” Cable said. “So it’s easy (to stay focused on the Seahawks).”

Head coaches understand well they have to be supportive of assistants looking at moving on up, knowing that that’s the only way to get any good assistants in the first place.

Carroll was an assistant for more than 20 years before getting his first head coaching job, so he understands

Asked Tuesday his advice for assistants who are seeking promotions of any kind, Carroll began with a joke.

“Coach really well again this week, take care of this week first,” he said. “Honestly to me, it’s a very positive thing. When guys come to this program and we first talk about coming, I’ll tell them I’ll do everything I can to help them get wherever they want to go and do whatever they want to do with their careers. I mean that. When the opportunity comes up and our guys are getting some looks and stuff, I’m the first one cheerleading for them and working with them, in every way that I can. Whether it’s getting ready for interviews, getting ready for staff stuff, whatever they want. I’m not trying to tell them what to do, I’m just there available to help them because I want them to do well. Part of that is the messaging for the next guys that come in. I want the next guys that come in to know that if you come here, you’ll get supported and you’re going to have a chance to do whatever you dreamed of doing in your career. I’m going to bust my tail to help them do that.”

Cable isn’t the only assistant who will be mentioned as a head coach. The names of coordinators Darrell Bevell and Kris Richard will also likely be thrown into the mix as candidates — Richard became the defensive coordinator in 2015 when Dan Quinn left for Atlanta, with Quinn having come back to Seattle in 2013 when Gus Bradley got hired a Jacksonville.

Cable said having his name connected with a head coaching job is “exciting. . … but Pete is great in regards to that. That’s what he’s training all of us to do, from the beginning, that was his philosophy. To try to do this better to take guys where they want to go. It’s a great thought and opportunity down the road. But right now the most important thing is this football thing and Detroit.”