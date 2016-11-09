Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell calls Super Bowl XLIX a "terrible memory.'' It's one most of the Seahawks, though, are downplaying this week as they prepare for their first game against New England since then.

The pass is the past, the way the Seattle Seahawks see it.

And anything that happens Sunday won’t erase what happened the last time they played New England, when Malcolm Butler’s interception of a Russell Wilson throw to Ricardo Lockette allowed the Patriots to pull out one of the most improbable wins in Super Bowl history, it not all of sports.

So the Seahawks this week are largely choosing to publicly ignore that day as they prepare for their first meeting with the Patriots since then.

Asked an open-ended question about if that game will come up in conversation with the team this week, coach Pete Carroll gave about as bland an answer as he ever does to anything.

“Studying film of course,’’ he said. “We go all the way back, we played them a few years ago (in a regular season game in 2012), too. Studying all that.”

While cornerback Richard Sherman tweeted a picture of that game with the caption “Y’all know what week this is… #Focused,’’ he downplayed the meaning of Sunday’s rematch during his weekly press conference Wednesday.

“We don’t really think about it,’’ Sherman said. “It’s just another game. A regular season game you are trying to win. The Super Bowl was a couple of years ago.’’

One Seahawk who acknowledges the game remains an enduring memory, though, is offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, who worked in concert with Carroll to make the call to pass the ball on second-and-goal from the 1.

“It’s a terrible memory,’’ Bevell said Wednesday. “Every time it comes up it sticks in your gut. But it’s a new season. It’s two years ago. So it’s something that is always there, something I have grown from, something that I have learned from. But it ain’t going away. It’s always going to be there.’’

Asked what he learned, Bevell smiled and said “I took away from it what I needed to take away from it.’’

Not that he will ever get away from it — Bevell said he still thinks about the play at some point during every day.

“All you’ve got to do is see that scoreboard with those two teams up there and it comes right back,’’ he said. “Everything that we do is to get to that game and for it to come down that way, it sticks with you. It sticks with you forever. All these guys, it sticks with us.’’

What also has stuck with them, though, is the way the team has moved on from a moment that some thought might prove hard to ever overcome.

While Bevell took intense public heat for the call, players and others in the organization immediately let them know they stood by him. Receiver Doug Baldwin recalled Wednesday having a talk with Bevell shortly afterward.

“We had an extensive conversation,’’ Baldwin said. “And what came out of it was we weren’t going to be divisive. We were going to do it together. You win together and you lose together. In those moments — the critics, the fans, everybody can say what they want to say — but at the end of the day there are only a select group of people in this room that have to get it done. And we are going to find a way to do that — together.”

While the Seahawks didn’t get back to the Super Bowl last year, they rallied late to put together one of the best offensive seasons in team history to get to the divisional round of the playoffs, and are again in first place in the NFC West at the midway juncture of this season.

“We had a lot of opportunity for us to be divisive in the locker room and go our separate ways,’’ Baldwin said. “But we have to meet issues head-on in the locker room, because you can’t get away from them. We had our rough patches getting through that, but eventually we got through it and that led to the success that we had in the latter part of the season.”

Ultimately, Bevell said the support of Baldwin and others in the organization was all that was ever really necessary.

“It’s always good to have support from anybody,’’ he said. “The most important guys to have support from is obviously our coaching staff and the guys that you coach each and every day. And the most important support I gets is from my family, as well. And when all those are in order, everything is fine.’’