Seahawks receiver Jermaine Kearse said the team hasn't talked to him about a possible trade.

If Jermaine Kearse is on the trading block it’s news to him.

The six-year veteran Seahawks receiver said the team has not told him anything about his future though an ESPN report Wednesday said the team is considering trading him, with speculation that he could also possibly be released if a deal cannot be made.

“I haven’t spoken to anybody so I really don’t know,’’ Kearse said following Thursday’s 17-13 exhibition finale win over the Raiders

“I mean, I guess I really don’t have a reaction until I hear it from them,’’ he said. “So you just kind of waiting to see about that conversation, pretty much. I know just as much as you guys.’’

As might be expected, coach Pete Carroll downplayed the report saying “because somebody said something in the news, there are a lot of things mentioned. We are not talking about anybody. We’ve got a lot of work to do.’’

Kearse, who grew up in Lakewood and attended Lakes High and the University of Washington before making Seattle’s roster as an undrafted free agent said “Obviousy I want to be here. … it’s really just taking it one day at a time. I really don’t know what’s happening. I haven’t talked to them.’’

Teams have to cut their rosters from the training camp limit of 90 to the regular season max of 53 by Saturday at 1 p.m. Seattle time.

Kearse reportedly isn’t the only Seahawk the team is considering trading.

Another report from Ian Rapoport of NFL.com that Seattle is also “gauging” the “trade values” of cornerback Jeremy Lane and running back Alex Collins.

Lane has a contract structure similar to that of Kearse in which his salary cap number increases greatly in the coming years meaning there’s a chance that he won’t be back following this season and Seattle could be trying to get something for him now. Specifically, Lane’s salary cap hits rise to $7.25 in 2018 and 2019 with a trade potentially saving a combined $11.25 million. However, the Seahawks guaranteed Lane’s $4 million base salary in February and that might not make it easy to move him.

That Seattle might be looking to trade Lane would also seem to indicate growing confidence in the ability of rookie third-round pick Shaquill Griffin, who would likely become a fulltime starter in the base defense at right cornerback if Lane were to be moved. It also might indicate growing comfort in the ability of recently signed free agent Tramaine Brock to play the nickel — Lane’s primary position.

Kearse and Lane were in uniform and went through pre-game warmups but did not play in an exhibition game against the Raiders.

Griffin and Brock also did not play with neither in uniform before the game getting the same treatment as many of the other team’s key players. Cornerback Richard Sherman was also not at the game with the Seahawks starting Pierre Desir and Neiko Thorpe at cornerback.

Lane, 27, has started 15 games for the Seahawks at cornerback and was the team’s primary nickelback last season. He has been filling the nickel role in the preseason as well as also serving as the starter in the base defense at right cornerback.

Collins, a fifth-round pick in 2016 out of Arkansas, has been perceived as having an uphill battle to win a roster spot this year due in part to the emergence of seventh-round 2017 pick Chris Carson, who is Seattle’s leading rusher in the exhibition season.

{CB DeAndre Elliott injured:} DeAndre Elliott, a second-year cornerback fighting to stay on the team, suffered a potentially dislocated right ankle with 7:12 to go in the second quarter.

Elliott was injured while trying to make a tackle on a run by Oakland’s John Crockett. His ankle appeared to snap as he was caught in the traffic of the play.

“He dislocated his ankle, broke his ankle,’’ Carroll said. “He had a bad break unfortunately.’’

As Elliott was placed on the cart the entire Seahawks bench came on the field to wish him well.

Elliott entered the game No. 3 on the depth chart at nickel back behind Lane and Brock. Demetrius McCray played nickel once Elliott was injured.

Carroll said McCray later turned his ankle but that that was the only other injury of any note.

{Prosise plays:} While few regulars saw action the Seahawks did get back one player who it had been unclear would see action — running back C.J. Prosise.

The second-year player out of Notre Dame had not played since the opener on Aug. 13 against the Chargers due to a groin injury.

Carroll had said on Wednesday Prosise would be able to play if the team wanted. Apparently the Seahawks did as Prosise came on for the team’s first third down of the game, resuming his usual role as the team’s third down back.

Prosise then played throughout the first half and have five yards on three carries and one reception for three yards.

{Regenokine Five indeed back:} As coach Pete Carroll had said would happen, the Seahawks players who had Regenokine blood treatment during the week were back with the team in Oakland.

Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett went through a pretty intensive workout prior to the game while receiver Tyler Lockett did as well.

Linebacker Michael Wilhoite was also with the team though he didn’t appear to work as intently as the others.

Offensive lineman Luke Joeckel was also with the team but did not appear to do any pre-game warmups.

The Seahawks encouraged each of the five to undergo the treatment this week to ease injuries each has dealt with over the past year.

Linebacker K.J. Wright went through the process two weeks ago and returned to play last week against the Chiefs saying he felt 1000 percent better.

Bennett, Avril, Lockett and Joeckel are all expected to be ready for the season opener Sept. 10 at Green Bay.

NOTES

— For the third straight game Bennett sat during the anthem with center Justin Britt standing next to him with a hand on his shoulder. Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch also sat for the anthem as he has done earlier in the exhibition season. Bennett was not in uniform for the game.

— It was 87 degrees at kickoff.