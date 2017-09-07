Austin Davis admitted being a little nervous before finding out he'd made Seattle's roster as a backup quarterback.

Austin Davis rode a strong preseason performance to make it onto the Seahawks’ 53-man roster as the backup quarterback. But even though he felt confident in the body of his work over the course of four preseason games, he confessed to being nervous Saturday as he waited to hear his fate.

“It’s always a little shaky until it’s done,” Davis said. “It’s a tough weekend for everybody. Regardless of what happens. Tough decisions are made and friends are shipped out of town, so it’s hard.”

Davis didn’t quite relax until quarterbacks coach Carl “Tater” Smith called him Saturday night.

“He said, ‘No one’s giving me your name yet, and there’s 53 names up there, and you’re one of them, so I guess, congratulations,’” Davis said Smith told him.

Davis signed with the Seahawks as a free agent in June after Seattle had given thought to signing Colin Kaepernick and even bringing him in for a visit. Davis, a six-year veteran, finished the preseason with a completion percentage of 68.6, 316 passing yards and two touchdowns to no interceptions, the latter stat especially key in beating out second-year player Trevone Boykin, who was the backup last season.

Boykin completed 60 percent of his passes for 410 yards and two touchdowns in preseason play, but also threw four interceptions, two coming in the exhibition finale against the Raiders, a game in which Davis led a late drive for the winning touchdown.

Afterward, coach Pete Carroll praised Davis’ “poise’’ while saying that a Boykin interception thrown over the middle of the field was the kind of play that “we look down upon.’’

The Seahawks ultimately considered the decision to keep Davis something of a win-win as they were also able to sign Boykin to the 10-man practice squad and also keep him in the program (Davis’ years in the league make him ineligible for the practice squad).

“I just tried to be consistent,” Davis said. “Really just getting the opportunity to let my experience show. I feel really comfortable. This is probably the best I’ve felt in my career as far as preseasons go – just in terms of not getting a lot of reps but still being able to operate the offense. I felt like I was getting comfortable doing that. And then just the environment and atmosphere here, it’s conducive for good ball.”

Richard felt ‘shear joy’ at acquisition of Sheldon Richardson

Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard smiled and said he had a simple reaction when he heard the team had acquired former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson last Friday.

“Shear job really is what it is,’’ he said.

Richard also said Richardson won’t be limited in any way Sunday at Green Bay despite having practiced with the team for only a week.

Richard said Richardson has proven a quick study on what he needs to do — he will play primarily the three-technique tackle spot to start out.

“Let it rip,’’ Richard said.

Carroll had been a little more close to the vest on Wednesday when asked what to expect out of Richardson noting how little he had practiced. But he said he was impressed with what he had seen so far.

“I do know that he brings a good attitude about playing football, he loves the game, he’s serious about fitting in and not getting in the way of what’s been going on here, and then looking to add,’’ Carroll said. “He knows he can play the game and he has a lot of confidence about himself, and he’s anxious to see how it can mix with the other fellas and compliment effectively. Our guys, they’re already hanging out [with him], they’re talking, they’re having fun with one-another, he’s been introduced to the team in a good fashion so they have a good sense for him already. I can’t wait to see; I can’t wait to see him mixed with us; I think he’s going to be a fantastic addition.”