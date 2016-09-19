Seattle’s running game finds itself in a most unfamiliar position after two weeks of the regular season, ranked 18th in yards per game (89.5) and tied for 25th in yards per carry at 3.2 — the Seahawks have been fourth or better in rushing each of the last four years.

“We’re not getting the same balance that we felt, about mixing the run game and the pass game where we can play off the running game,’’ coach Pete Carroll said Monday following Sunday’s 9-3 loss to the Rams in which Seattle had just 67 yards rushing on 24 carries. “That’s an issue.’’

But while the team will seek to fix those issues this week in practice, what Carroll said the team won’t do is make any changes to the offensive line other than hoping right guard Germain Ifedi can return from a high ankle sprain that has held him out of the first two games.

And the reality is that the Seahawks don’t have much other choice. With Ifedi out, veteran J’Marcus Webb has moved from tackle to take Ifedi’s place at right guard. That leaves only three rookies as backups — center Joey Hunt, guard/tackle Rees Odhiambo and tackle George Fant.

So instead of rushing any of those three into the lineup, the Seahawks will hope to improve from within until Ifedi — the team’s first-round pick in 2016 — can return.

Carroll didn’t totally rule out that could happen this week as Ifedi was expected to do some flat-ground running on Monday. But given the nature of the injury it may more likely be another week before he could return. The Seahawks host the 49ers Sunday and play at the Jets the following Sunday before having their bye.

Ifedi had been one of the standouts of training camp, teaming with center Justin Britt and left guard Mark Glowisnki to form something of a power trio in the middle of the Seattle line that led to some solid rushing performances in the preseason.

But when Ifedi suffered his injury on the Wednesday before the opener the Seahawks had to switch things up.

“We had had good continuity throughout the preseason,’’ Carroll said. “We felt like we were intact with the running game and things were strong in the first four looks at it and then there was some adjusting we had to do right there. It was a big shift, we shifted on Thursday of that week, so then you take a step back to go forward and we had to do that there.’’

Carroll, though, said the time for adjusting to the new-look is over.

“Two weeks into it now we need to go and we should be in pretty good shape and we should be able to get back to how we want to ,’’ Carrol said.

Still, Carroll also made clear he thinks the line will be better when Ifedi comes back.

“He looks to be like a tremendous factor for us,’’ Carroll said. “We were really excited about him so when he comes back out I wouldn’t be surprised if you see a little bit of difference because he was that impacting all throughout camp and the preseason all the way up to that Wednesday in practice.’’

While the line was an easy target for Sunday’s inept offensive showing, Carroll repeated Monday what he had said after the game — that it wasn’t as bad as it may have appeared.

“In pass protection we did a nice job and for the most part against a really good group,’’ Carroll said. “Russell (Wilson) did a nice job of getting the ball out like we wanted to. We had a couple of mistakes where we got beat by them, other that that we were able to maintain a pretty good pocket and he was able to get the ball at out like we wanted to.

“The running game was slow to to get started and once we got going in the third quarter we moved the ball pretty well and we had some pretty good runs and got it going. But it was not enough consistency we were looking to find that consistency that creates the balance that we like. “

That lack of balance led to another big issue for the Seahawks Sunday — an inability to convert on third down.

Seattle was 4-13 against the Rams after going 5-16 against Miami in week one. The combined 10-29 has Seattle at 31.03 percent, 25th in the NFL. Seattle finished last season at 45.8 percent, third in the NFL, after a torrid finish in which the Seahawks hit on 47 percent or more of their third-down attempts in each of the last seven games.

“I was anticipating picking up on third down where we were a year ago, and it’s just a little bit slower of a start,’’ Carroll said. “The first game you saw there was a couple balls that got away from us and there was a third-and-short that we missed, that we rarely miss, that made the difference in kind of really three significant drives. In this game, I think we had more third-and-longs than we had the week before. I think we had 12 third-and-6s or less last week, the first week. So we should have been better in that game for those reasons. It’s just harder. The statistics go against you when it gets into the third-and-long situations.’’