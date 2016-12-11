The Seahawks now need the Lions to stumble in their last three games in order for them to move back into the No. 2 playoff seed in the NFC and pick up a first-round bye.

The Seahawks need the Lions to stumble in their final three games in order to lock up the No. 2 seed, which comes with the bye during the first week of the playoffs and also secures a home game during the divisional round. That’s a huge thing to lose for a team that has played so well at home (6-0) but struggled on the road (2-4-1).

The Seahawks can still get the two seed, especially because Detroit plays at the Giants, at the Cowboys and finishes the season with the Packers at home. That’s a tough schedule — tougher than the Seahawks’ three-game finish of Los Angeles, Arizona and at San Francisco.

But regardless, the Seahawks are in position where they have to rely on the Lions losing instead of controlling their own fate. And that’s only made worse when you consider how thoroughly and across the board the Seahawks struggled, from Russell Wilson to his receivers to the line and even to the Seahawks’ usually-trusty defense.

A few points to illustrate how unprecedented this loss was: