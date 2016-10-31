The Seahawks’ offense needs a jolt. And that’s why John Schneider needs to do what it takes to acquire All-Pro tackle Joe Thomas from the Browns by Tuesday’s trade deadline. Or, as a second option, San Francisco’s excellent tackle, Joe Staley.

The narrative of the 2016 Seahawks is coming into clearer focus with each passing week: An elite defensive squad being undermined by a lackluster offense.

Now, that could change when quarterback Russell Wilson regains his health, running back Thomas Rawls returns to action and running back C.J. Prosise is integrated more fully into the offense. The Seahawks did have a three-week flash, remember, where they averaged 30 points a game.

But more and more, that’s looking like wishful thinking. The cold reality might be that Wilson simply isn’t going to have a chance to regain his mobility while playing every week. Rawls’ ability to match last year’s form before he suffered two significant injuries is no given. And Prosise, though undeniably talented, is an untested rookie with all the growing pains that entails.

The Seahawks’ offense needs a jolt. And that’s why general manager John Schneider needs to do what it takes to acquire All-Pro tackle Joe Thomas from the Cleveland Browns by Tuesday’s 1 p.m. (Pacific) NFL trade deadline. Or as a second option, San Francisco’s excellent tackle, Joe Staley.

It would be a shame for the Seahawks to squander a season in which they are playing championship-caliber defense. But if that unit keeps being forced to stay on the field as much as it has the past two weeks, the physical toll would be inevitable. Not to mention the psychological toll of watching Seattle’s offense struggle to score points.

The Seahawks under Pete Carroll always have been predicated on a bruising running game. In 2013, when they won the Super Bowl, the Seahawks were fourth in the NFL with 136.8 rushing yards per game. In 2014 when they returned to the Super Bowl, they led the league with an eye-popping 172.6 yards per game on the ground. Last year, they were third with 141.8 yards per game.

This season, the Seahawks stand 28th in the league in rushing yards per game (81.4). They are 26th in total offense (333.9 ypg) and 29th in points (18.7). They’ve had two games in which they haven’t scored an offensive touchdown, and two (including Sunday’s 25-20 loss to New Orleans) in which they’ve scored just one.

With Wilson’s mobility limited and the running game struggling, a major upgrade on the offensive line would provide a huge boost. On Sunday they started two undrafted free agents at tackle, including one, George Fant, who hadn’t started a game since junior high school.

Imagine plugging in a player such as Thomas, a six-time first-team All-Pro who has made the Pro Bowl in each of his nine NFL seasons, or Staley, who has been in the past five Pro Bowls. The upgrade would be immense, and it would be the jump-start the Seahawks desperately need.

Naturally, it won’t be an easy deal to pull off, and neither Thomas nor Staley would come cheap. But sometimes as a franchise, you have to feel some pain to make upgrades that move you forward. Schneider has shown that he’s not afraid of making a bold deal, i.e., Percy Harvin and Jimmy Graham. The trade that propelled this current playoff run, acquiring Marshawn Lynch from Buffalo, was a midseason deal by Schneider (October 2010).

Cleveland coach Hue Jackson has said flatly that Thomas won’t be traded, but that’s likely posturing. Why in the world would the winless Browns not explore a deal that would benefit them in the future? Many in football believe Thomas can be had for the right price. As for Staley, you wonder if the 49ers would want to strengthen a rival in their division, but right now they hardly are in position to be picky.

For the Seahawks, the issue is twofold: 1) Do they want to give up a high draft pick, or even multiple picks, for a stout offensive lineman; and, 2) Can they fit him into their salary-cap requirements?

As to the first question, well, I said it would be painful. But watching Wilson being swallowed by pressure and the running game limp along, during a time Seattle’s defense is punishing opponents, also is painful. I’d swallow hard and give up a future second-round pick or even, gulp, a first-rounder.

Draft picks are hugely coveted, obviously, but they are theoretical. A player such as Thomas is virtually assured to provide immense help now, when the Seahawks need it. And he, like Staley, is signed for the next two years as well.

As for the salary cap, there are ways, albeit uncomfortable, to fit in players such as Thomas (who has a $9.5 million cap hit this year) and Staley ($8.3 million cap hit). It requires restructuring current deals or trading away salaries. Neither is ideal, but these aren’t ideal circumstances.

The Seahawks took a calculated risk in allotting their resources toward keeping their dynastic defense together and re-signing Wilson to a large deal, while cobbling together an offensive line at relatively minimal cost and relying on Tom Cable’s coaching prowess.

It’s a formula that has worked well. But now they have hit a speed bump. It’s time for the Seahawks to do everything they can to make sure it’s not a complete roadblock.