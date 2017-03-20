The Seahawks on Monday officially announced the signing of OL Oday Aboushi, while seeing backup tight end Brandon Williams sign with the Colts.

Catching up on a few Monday free agency news items:

— The Seahawks officially announced the signing of guard Oday Aboushi on Monday. The agreement was reported on Friday.

Aboushi is the second free agent offensive lineman to sign with Seattle, joining Luke Joeckel.

It’s unclear yet the details of Aboushi’s contract. But it’s likely to be a one- or two-year deal that a not huge investment.

While Aboushi’s experience is mostly at guard, it’s thought the Seahawks also feel he can play some tackle.

He has 18 career starts in four years, which while that may not be a lot, would rank him fourth among all Seattle OLs on the current roster behind Justin Britt (47), Joeckel (39) and Garry Gilliam (30).

Seattle also had Ryan Clady in for a visit on Friday, but as of now there doesn’t appear to be a signing coming with him anytime soon.

As for Aboushi, the team’s release on his signing intriguingly emphasized both his pass blocking and his durability, stating: “When Aboushi has been a starter, he has been among the best guards in the league when it comes to pass protection over the past two seasons, allowing only four sacks or quarterback hits on 287 snaps during which the quarterback held the ball for more than 2.0 seconds. That 1.4-percent sack/hit rate ranks favorably to some of the league’s top guards, and Aboushi also had only four penalties over the past two seasons. Aboushi has also proven durable in his four-year career, missing a total of four games due to injury while never appearing on injured reserve.”

— The Indianapolis Colts on Monday signed free agent tight end Brandon Williams, who served as Seattle’s third tight end last season. But as noted earlier, he basically became expendable when the Seahawks re-signed Luke Willson, who will be the backup to Jimmy Graham with the idea that Luke Vannett will now move into the third tight end role.

Williams caught just two passes for 36 yards last season in playing 146 snaps on offense. But he was active for all 16 games due in large part to his special teams play — he had 335 special teams snaps, second on the team behind the 347 of Cassius Marsh.

Seattle has five tight ends on its roster — Graham, Willson, Vannett, Marcus Lucas and Chris Briggs. Lucas spent all last season on the practice squad and famously won acclaim for his portrayal of Rob Gronkowski on the scout team the week of the New England game and preparing Kam Chancellor for the final play. Briggs recently signed as a free agent.

Williams is now the fifth of Seattle’s unrestricted free agents to sign with another team joining kicker Stephen Hauschka (Buffalo), linebacker Brock Coyle (49ers) and defensive linemen Damontre Moore and John Jenkins.