Some notes and quotes from the Seahawks' first mini-camp practice Tuesday.

The Seahawks on Tuesday completed their first of three minicamp practices this week. Here are some of the notable personnel updates from coach Pete Carroll following the practice:

— Safety Earl Thomas was a full participant and declared he is about 80 percent back from the broken lower leg suffered in December. Carroll said Thomas is ahead of schedule and that “he’s in good shape and making great progress for (training camp).” Thomas says he has no doubt he will be ready.

— Safety Kam Chancellor met the media for the first time since having offseason surgery to clean up bone spurs in both ankles. Chancellor said the ankles have bothered him each of the past two seasons but added that he feels fine now — he was also a full participant Tuesday. Carroll said Chancellor has shown a noticeable burst during workouts and that he’s “really making a great recovery.” Chancellor also said the team has yet to talk to him about a contract extension — he is entering the final season of his deal — but that he isn’t worried about it. Carroll said the team is “working” on a new deal for Chancellor, which doesn’t necessarily mean negotiating directly with Chancellor but instead doing the behind-the-scenes work to try to prepare to present something to Chancellor.

— WR Tyler Lockett took part in individual drills, and Carroll said it was another step as he recovers from a broken fibula and tibia suffered Dec. 24. “He had a great day today,” Carroll said. “He was excited about it. Made a big jump from last week to this week.” Carroll said it’s too early to declare Lockett ready for training camp but said that remains the goal.

— RB Eddie Lacy also took part in some drills, and Carroll said there’s little doubt he will be ready after having ankle surgery in October. “I can’t see how he won’t be,” Carroll said.

— DL Dion Jordan was absent, and Carroll revealed he had knee surgery three weeks ago to clean up some loose bodies. Jordan missed last season with Miami after having knee surgery, and Carroll said his latest surgery is related to issues from that one. Carroll said it’s unclear when Jordan will be ready.

— WR Jermaine Kearse was absent, as his wife is having the couple’s first child.

— DLs Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril, who sat out voluntary organized team activities, were back Tuesday. Avril had sports-hernia surgery in March, but Carroll said Avril is full go. Bennett appeared back in midseason form getting into a brief scrap with Germain Ifedi early during team drills.

— LB Michael Wilhoite was present but did not participate. Carroll said Wilhoite pulled a quad muscle during a workout a few weeks ago.

— CB DeShawn Shead (knee) also remains out, as does WR Tanner McEvoy (unknown).

— DL Quinton Jefferson also remains out after having ACL surgery in October. Carroll said the hope is he will be ready for training camp.