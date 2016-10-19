Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett says he'll play Sunday at Arizona. But the prognosis for when Kam Chancellor will return remains unclear.
Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett planned to be back at practice Wednesday, three days after taking what he called a “scary’’ cut block (among other terms) from Atlanta’s Jake Matthews that caused him to miss the last quarter-and-a-half of Seattle’s 26-24 win over the Falcons.
“There’s nothing torn, so it’s good,’’ Bennett said before practice Wednesday, adding “I’m playing’’ Sunday against Arizona.
Bennett said he had not heard from Matthews, who told reporters in Atlanta Wednesday he did not mean to injure Bennett.
Less clear is whether strong safety Kam Chancellor will play.
Coach Pete Carroll called Chancellor “day-to-day’’ with a groin injury suffered last week in practice. Carroll said Chancellor was scheduled to do some running in between the walk-through and practice, which would indicate he would not be practicing.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen for the weekend,’’ Carroll said. “We’ll see how he does (running).’’
Here are updates on other Seahawks injuries:
- Carroll said the hope is that tight end Luke Willson can be back in “weeks’’ after having arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Monday.Carroll said the procedure revealed less damage than had been feared. “I think he is going to make a miraculous return,’’ Carroll said. “He is as upbeat as you can imagine. Very, very minimal stuff they had to do to him. Everybody was really pleased about that so we are really expecting him to kind of break records coming back. He’s going to respond really well.’’ Willson suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter Sunday. Willson was not put on Injured Reserve and remains on the team’s 53-man active roster.
- Carroll said defensive end Frank Clark, who sat out last week with a hamstring injury suffered in practice, “should be back and be fine.’’
- Carroll said RB C.J. Prosise will again practice fully this week and the plan and hope is for him to play Sunday — he has not played since suffering a broken bone in his wrist in the opening game against Miami. “C.J. is going today and in my mind C.J. is playing this week,’’ Carroll said. “So it’s the first time I can finally tell you that. I’m looking at it a bit optimistically like I might tend to do but we are going into this week thinking he is going to play.’’
- Carroll said DT Garrison Smith suffered a knee injury in the game Sunday that required surgery and that’s why he was put on Injured Reserve on Tuesday with the team signing Sealver Siliga to take his place. “He came out of the game and didn’t realize it but he had something wrong and he had cartilage issue that he had to get operated on and kind of sprung up late Monday,’’ Carroll said.
- Carroll said Russell Wilson is “markedly improved than he’s been the last couple weeks.’’
- And Carroll said LB Mike Morgan is doing well in recovery from sports hernia surgery two weeks ago and the plan is for him to return later this season. Morgan was placed on Injured Reserve but teams can designate one player on IR to come back after eight weeks. So that has Morgan in line to return against Carolina on Dec. 4.
