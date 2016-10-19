Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett says he'll play Sunday at Arizona. But the prognosis for when Kam Chancellor will return remains unclear.

Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett planned to be back at practice Wednesday, three days after taking what he called a “scary’’ cut block (among other terms) from Atlanta’s Jake Matthews that caused him to miss the last quarter-and-a-half of Seattle’s 26-24 win over the Falcons.

“There’s nothing torn, so it’s good,’’ Bennett said before practice Wednesday, adding “I’m playing’’ Sunday against Arizona.

Bennett said he had not heard from Matthews, who told reporters in Atlanta Wednesday he did not mean to injure Bennett.

Less clear is whether strong safety Kam Chancellor will play.

Coach Pete Carroll called Chancellor “day-to-day’’ with a groin injury suffered last week in practice. Carroll said Chancellor was scheduled to do some running in between the walk-through and practice, which would indicate he would not be practicing.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen for the weekend,’’ Carroll said. “We’ll see how he does (running).’’

Here are updates on other Seahawks injuries: