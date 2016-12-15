Seattle defensive lineman Michael Bennett got his first sack since returning from a knee injury, then left after wrenching his neck on the next play. But coach Pete Carroll says he should be okay.

Michael Bennett got his first sack in what was his third game since returning from a knee injury, then capped it off with a “sack dance’’ that drew a penalty and gave the Rams a first down. Seattle had a 24-3 lead at the time, though, and Carroll seemed more happy to see Bennett back in form than worried about the penalty.

“Oh, he was roaring tonight,’’ Carroll said. “That was an extraordinary play. He looked like he was shot out of a cannon coming off the edge.’’

Carroll said of the penalty that Bennett “knows better, doggone it.’’

Asked what his understanding is of exactly what Bennett did that was penalty-worthy, Carroll said “there is a theme here, but I’m not going to talk about it. I gain nothing by having any fun with this moment, so I don’t know. I do have an understanding I’ll tell you that.’’

On the next play, Bennett burst through to level Rams’ running back Todd Gurley head first. Bennett then got up slow and it was initially announced that he was being examined for a concussion.

Carroll, though, said “Mike feels fine. He wrenched his neck. It wasn’t a hit to the head. We’re going to check him out but he felt fine afterward. So we’ll see what happens with that. He should be okay.’’

Bennett was in the locker room celebrating the division title afterward but was not allowed to talk to reporters due to being injured.