Seahawk defensive lineman Michael Bennett had a, well, typical Michael Bennett response Monday to the news that New York Jets offensive lineman Brian Winters not only was fined for head butting Bennett in a game on Oct. 2, but also suffered a concussion.

“That’s how you know I am made of iron,” Bennett said Monday on what was Seattle’s first practice since the Jets game and following their bye. “He cheap-shotted me and he got a concussion. My wife was happy.’’

The concussion Winters suffered on the play forced him to miss the Jets’ game against Pittsburgh Sunday.

Winters was also fined $24,309 after being flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on the play.

The head butt came a play after Seattle’s Cassius Marsh had been flagged for a personal foul on New York QB Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Marsh was fined $18,231 for that hit, which came during a raucous second quarter in which New York safety Calvin Pryor also received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and fine for a hit on Seattle receiver Doug Baldwin.