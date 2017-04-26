Marshawn Lynch is expected to visit the Raiders today and undergo a physical.
Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch has agreed to a two-year contract with the Oakland Raiders, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Schefter also reports that Lynch will undergo a physical today, and if he passes, the raiders and Seahawks will complete a trade that will send the running back to Oakland.
