Marshawn Lynch is expected to visit the Raiders today and undergo a physical.

Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch has agreed to a two-year contract with the Oakland Raiders, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter also reports that Lynch will undergo a physical today, and if he passes, the raiders and Seahawks will complete a trade that will send the running back to Oakland.

 

