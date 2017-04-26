Marshawn Lynch is expected to visit the Raiders today and undergo a physical.
Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch has agreed to a two-year contract with the Oakland Raiders, a league source has confirmed to the Seattle Times.
It is expected that the two teams will swap picks in the 2018 draft, with the Seahawks getting Oakland’s fifth and the Raiders taking Seattle’s sixth round pick, as compensation.
Lynch agreeing to a contract with the Raiders and then being traded from Seattle to the Raiders had been the hope for each side since this saga began roughly a month ago.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle just broke a 122-year-old record for rain — because of course it did
- Seattle area home-price hikes lead the U.S. again; even century-old homes commanding top dollar
- Texas football player’s story prompts probe of Garfield High School recruitment
- Judge blocks Trump threat to withhold 'sanctuary city' funds VIEW
- Lawyers for Mayor Ed Murray seeking sanctions against attorney for sex-assault accuser
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.