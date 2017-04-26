Marshawn Lynch is expected to visit the Raiders today and undergo a physical.

Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch has agreed to a two-year contract with the Oakland Raiders, a league source has confirmed to the Seattle Times.

It is expected that the two teams will swap picks in the 2018 draft, with the Seahawks getting Oakland’s fifth and the Raiders taking Seattle’s sixth round pick, as compensation.

Lynch agreeing to a contract with the Raiders and then being traded from Seattle to the Raiders had been the hope for each side since this saga began roughly a month ago.