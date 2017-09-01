The Seahawks have traded a late-round draft pick for cornerback Justin Coleman, according to ESPN.

The 24-year-old Coleman was part of the Seahawks’ practice squad briefly in 2015 before signing with the Patriots and playing in 20 games with three starts over the last two seasons for New England.

Coleman has played extensively at nickelback for the Patriots and might be added depth at that spot after Seattle on Thursday lost DeAndre Elliott to a broken ankle that likely will sideline him for the season. However, a report from Michael Lombardi stated the deal was in place before Seattle’s final exhibition game against the Raiders, which would mean it was not a reaction to Elliott’s injury. Coleman did not play for the Patriots Thursday night.

Seattle also has Jeremy Lane and Tramaine Brock as nickelbacks but there have been rumors that the Seahawks could look to trade Lane, who has salary cap hits of $7.25 million in 2018 and 2019, and this could also potentially be a precursor to making another move. And maybe Seattle hasn’t seen what it wanted out of Brock, who started 31 games for the 49ers the last two seasons mostly on the outside but was being tried by the Seahawks inside.

Seattle has had Richard Sherman, rookie Shaquill Griffin and Lane as its top three corners throughout training camp — none played in Thursday’s exhibition finale as almost every starter sat out. Brock also did not play. Pierre Desir and Neiko Thorpe got the start at cornerback with Elliott in the nickel.

The Seahawks could just be adding another body or possibly loading up to make a move with Lane. Adding Coleman also indicates that sixth-round pick Mike Tyson won’t be part of the roster, though that was obviously a longshot for a while now. Seattle drafted Tyson with the idea of trying him as a nickel corner but he has been sidelined much of training camp and hasn’t made an impact.

Coleman is entering the final year of his contract due to make $615,000 this season (which is also his salary cap hit) according to OvertheCap.com. He will be a restricted free agent following the 2017 season meaning the Seahawks would still be in control of his rights.